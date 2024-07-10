'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The 17 best Fire TV deals for Amazon Prime Day
An Amazon Fire TV is one of the best purchases you can make during Prime Day. The annual sales event has historically featured some significant markdowns on these televisions, with prices as low as $100 for a 43-inch 4K Fire TV in years past. However, these deals can be shortlived, so a keen eye is necessary when saving before and during Prime Day.
Amazon often offers lightning deals for Fire TVs that are striking, so much so that they're quick to run out of stock. The Prime Day sales event features many of these deals, making keeping up with them all difficult. But ZDNET will ensure you have access to the top deals on Fire TVs from now through Prime Day.
Also: The best Prime Day deals right now
Best Fire TV deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024
- Amazon Fire TV 4 Series 43-inch for $230 (save $140): This 4K Fire TV is perfect for casual, everyday streaming, especially at 38% off.
- Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 55-inch for $350 (save $200): This 55-inch Fire TV features hands-free Alexa and is one of the best discounts ahead of Prime Day.
- Fire TV Stick Lite for $15 (save $15): For only $15, you can upgrade your current TV to a smart platform with a Fire TV Stick Lite, which is 50% off.
- Hisense U6HF Fire TV 58-inch for $420 (save $130): This 58-inch ULED Hisense Fire TV is the perfect centerpiece for a family room, with vibrant colors and a full array of local dimming zones.
- Fire TV Soundbar for $90 (save $30): The dual-speaker Fire TV Soundbar is a 24-inch three-dimensional speaker compatible with smart TVs with Bluetooth connectivity.
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $35 (save $60): Down by 42% for a limited time, the newest Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the best Fire TV stick available right now.
- Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series 55-inch for $420 (save $180): The Fire TV Omni QLED Series is Amazon's flagship Fire TV, with Ambient Experience support and hands-free Alexa.
- Insignia F20 32-inch for $80 (save $50): The 32-inch Insignia is the perfect Fire TV for small spaces, especially at $80.
- Fire TV Stick for $18 (save $22): With HD resolution support, the $18 Fire TV Stick gives dumb TVs streaming access.
- Fire TV Cube for $100 (save $40): Like a Fire TV Stick, the Fire TV Cube also smartens up TVs, but it supports Wi-Fi 6E, 4K resolution, and hands-free Alexa.
- Current price: $300
- Original price: $400
The 43-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni Series is among the best purchases I've made during Prime Day. It's a 4K resolution smart Fire TV that features hands-free Alexa control. Like an Echo speaker, I can talk to my TV and ask Alexa to search for a show or turn off a smart light without pressing any buttons.
- Current price: $25
- Original price: $50
At 50% off, the Prime Day sales event is the perfect opportunity to score an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. This little device makes dumb TVs smart and gives Roku TVs access to the Fire TV platform, which features over 1.5 million movies and TV shows. the new Fire TV Stick 4K supports Wi-Fi 6 and Dolby Atmos.
- Current price: $110
- Original price: $200
Down from $200, you can now get a 32-inch 2-Series Fire TV. This HD smart TV with an Alexa Voice Remote is perfect for small spaces, like an office or kitchen, especially at 45% off. For a limited time, Prime members can redeem an extra $10 savings by entering the code PRIME32 during checkout.
- Current price: $150
- Original price: $200
You don't get a 43-inch 4K smart TV for just $150 every day, but today is one of those days. Ahead of Prime Day, the Insignia Class F30 43-inch Fire TV is down to $150 with a limited-time deal. This TV includes an Alexa remote that can search with a button.
- Current price: $450
- Original price: $650
This 4K resolution 75-inch Fire TV is 31% off, available to Prime members for only $450. This Toshiba Class C350 2024 model features a bezel-less LED display with a 60-Hz refresh rate, perfect for everyday viewing or family movie nights.
More Prime Day 2024 Fire TV deals
- Toshiba Class V35 43-inch for $150 (save $40): At 21% off, this LED Toshiba Fire TV is a great choice for a 43-inch panel.
- Insignia F30 50-inch Fire TV for $190 (save $110): The 37% discount gets buyers a 50-inch Fire TV for under $200.
FAQs
When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
Amazon Prime Day 2024 is just days away, taking place on July 16 and 17.
Are Fire TVs really cheaper on Prime Day?
Yes, Fire TVs are some of the more discounted devices during Prime Day and even in the days leading up to the sales event. As someone who regularly monitors deals and has purchased two Fire TVs in two separate Prime Day events, I've always seen the biggest Fire TV discounts during the Amazon sales event.
How did we choose these Prime Day deals?
ZDNET writers take pride in sharing the most helpful tech information available, and good deals are no exception. We're regularly testing new devices in different settings and looking for deals so we can share the best times to buy them when they're most discounted.
But discounts aren't everything. ZDNET also considers how worthy these deal items are of their price by combining personal experience, price history, and competitor pricing.