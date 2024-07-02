X
Home & Office
The best 4th of July TV sales

July 4th is coming up, and it's a great time to snag a new TV for with deals on brands like Samsung, Sony, and LG at major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.
Written by Taylor Clemons, Staff Writer
Adam Breeden/ZDNET

With summer well underway and July 4th coming up this week, retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are offering huge discounts on TVs from Samsung, Sony, LG, and more. You can save up to $3,000 on a new QLED, OLED, or outdoor TV to help transform both your indoor and outdoor spaces into the ultimate entertainment hub. I've gathered a list of the absolute best deals you can find on TVs to help you find the best discount as well as the best TV for your budget.

Also: The best 4th of July sales of 2024

Best TV deals for the 4th of July

Samsung 85-inch 8K QLED TV 2024
Also: The best 4th of July phone deals

Best 4th of July TV deals at Amazon

Best 4th of July TV deals at Best Buy

Best 4th of July TV deals at Walmart

Best 4th of July TV deals at B&H Photo

What is the best TV?

I chose the Samsung S95D as my pick for the best TV you can buy. Not only does it feature an updated OLED panel to bring it up to par with models from Sony and LG, it also has an anti-reflective coating to help improve visibility in harsh lighting as well as a base refresh rate of 120Hz for smoother motion; and console gamers can bump that up to 144Hz for PC or competitive console gaming. You'll also get virtual surround sound via Dolby Atmos and Samsung's Object Tracking Sound+ technology for room-filling audio that follows the on-screen action.

