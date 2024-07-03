'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The best 4th of July TV sales
With summer well underway and July 4th weekend arriving, retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are offering huge discounts on TVs from Samsung, Sony, LG, and more. You can save up to $3,000 on a new QLED, OLED, or outdoor TV to help transform both your indoor and outdoor spaces into the ultimate entertainment hub. I've gathered a list of the absolute best deals you can find on TVs to help you find the best discount as well as the best TV for your budget.
Also: The best 4th of July sales of 2024
Best TV deals for the 4th of July
- Samsung S95C OLED 65-inch: $1,998 (save $1,300 at Amazon)
- Samsung QN85C 75-inch: $1,498 (save $1,000 at Amazon)
- Samsung Q80C 98-inch: $5,998 (save $2,000 at Amazon)
- Samsung QN800C 75-inch 8K: $2,498 (save $2,000 at Amazon)
- Sony X95K 85-inch: $3,998 (save $1,500 at Amazon)
- Samsung The Frame QLED 85-inch: $2,800 (save $1,500 at Best Buy)
- Samsung S90C OLED 83-inch: $3,000 (save $1,000 at Best Buy)
- Samsung QN90D 98-inch: $13,000 (save $2,000 at Best Buy)
- LG C3 OLED 83-inch: $3,000 (save $1,300 at Best Buy)
- LG Class 89 Series 98-inch: $6,000 (save $1,000 at Best Buy)
- Sony Bravia XR X90L 98-inch: $5,000 (save $3,000 at Best Buy)
- TCL Q6 QLED 98-inch: $2,000 (save $1,000 at Best Buy)
- Hisense Class U76 100-inch: $2,300 (save $2,700 at Best Buy)
- Sony X90L 98-inch: $4,998 (save $2,000 at Walmart)
- Samsung QN85C 75-inch: $1,498 (save $1,201 at Walmart)
Also: The best 4th of July phone deals
Best 4th of July TV deals at Amazon
- LG QNED85 55-inch: $697 (save $700)
- Amazon Fire TV 2-Series 32-inch: $110 (save $90)
- Amazon Fire TV Omni 55-inch: $350 (save $200)
- Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 50-inch: $400 (save $130)
- TCL Q6 65-inch: $470 (save $130)
- Samsung S90C OLED 65-inch: $1,598 (save $400)
- Samsung The Frame 55-inch: $1,198 (save $300)
- Samsung S90D OLED 55-inch: $1,598 (save $400)
- Samsung The Terrace Partial Sun 55-inch outdoor TV: $2,798 (save $702)
- Samsung DU9000 98-inch: $3,498 (save $500)
- Sony Bravia 8 OLED 65-inch: $2,298 (save $300)
- Sony Bravia A80K 77-inch OLED: $2,548 (save $652)
- Hisense U8N 85-inch: $2,200 (save $600)
- LG C4 OLED 55-inch: $1,597 (save $400)
Best 4th of July TV deals at Best Buy
- Samsung Q80C 98-inch: $6,000 (save $1,000)
- Samsung The Terrace partial sun 65-inch: $4,000 (save $1,000)
- Samsung QN900C 8K 85-inch: $5,300 (save $700)
- Samsung S90D OLED 77-inch: $3,000 (save $700)
- LG Class 90 Series QNED 86-inch: $3,000 (save $700)
- LG B4 OLED 48-inch: $800 (save $700)
- LG C4 OLED 77-inch: $3,000 (save $700)
- LG Flex OLED 42-inch: $1,900 (save $600)
- LG M3 Series OLED 83-inch: $7,000 (save $500)
- Sony Bravia 9 Mini LED 85-inch: $4,800 (save $700)
- TCL QM8 85-inch: $2,500 (save $500)
- Hisense UX Mini LED 85-inch: $2,500 (save $1500)
- Hisense U8K 100-inch: $3,000 (save $2000)
- Hisense U8N 65-inch: $1,000 (save $500)
- Hisense U6N 75-inch: $800 (save $400)
Best 4th of July TV deals at Walmart
- Samsung The Frame 85-inch: $3,032 (save $1,000)
- Sony Bravia X93L 85-inch: $3,598 (save $901)
- Samsung QN90C 55-inch: $1,098 (save $901)
- Samsung S90C OLED 55-inch: $1,598 (save $901)
- Samsung QN90D 65-inch: $2,298 (save $400)
- LG QNED85 55-inch: $697 (save $300)
- LG C4 OLED 48-inch: $1,297 (save $300)
- Sony Bravia 7 Mini LED 65-inch: $1,798 (save $202)
Best 4th of July TV deals at B&H Photo
- Samsung The Terrace full-sun 65-inch: $6,998 (save $3,000)
- Sony Bravia X90L 98-inch: $4,998 (save $3,000)
- Samsung QN90D 98-inch: $12,998 (save $2,000)
- Samsung S90C OLED 83-inch: $2,998 (save $2,400)
- Samsung Q80C 98-inch: $5,998 (save $2,000)
- LG C3 OLED 77-inch: $1,997 (save $1,500)
- LG G3 OLED 77-inch: $3,497 (save $1,000)
- LG evo M3 83-inch: $6,997 (save $1,000)
- Samsung The Frame 85-inch: $2,798 (save $1,500)
- Furrion Aurora full sun outdoor TV 55-inch: $2,100 (save $600)
- Samsung DU9000 98-inch: $3,498 (save $500)
What is the best TV?
I chose the Samsung S95D as my pick for the best TV you can buy. Not only does it feature an updated OLED panel to bring it up to par with models from Sony and LG, it also has an anti-reflective coating to help improve visibility in harsh lighting as well as a base refresh rate of 120Hz for smoother motion; and console gamers can bump that up to 144Hz for PC or competitive console gaming. You'll also get virtual surround sound via Dolby Atmos and Samsung's Object Tracking Sound+ technology for room-filling audio that follows the on-screen action.