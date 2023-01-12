'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
TVs tend to be our go-to when we want to watch our favorite shows and movies, but there is something to be said about projectors– the way they illuminate the night air and bring your favorite stories to life is a much more immersive experience than watching something on a TV screen.
Projectors have the ability to transform your favorite content, whether it is a movie, show, or online video. And, when you buy a mini projector, you get to live your life on the go without sacrificing your most beloved content.
We've rounded up the best mini projectors so you can bring the entertainment with you no matter what.
Tech specs: Resolution: 1280 x 720 | Brightness: 200 ANSI lumens | Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi | Dimensions: 3.15" x 3.15" x 5.91" | Weight: 26.01 oz.
We love the Anker Nebula Capsule II for its many features and incredible value. This mini projector boasts an integrated Android TV with access to more than 5,000 apps. It also has Wi-Fi, USB, and Bluetooth capabilities built into a portable design that offers 100" images and packs 8-watt speakers. Enjoy Premium Scan-Speak transducers to vastly improve sound while benefiting from a 720p picture.
Tech specs: Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | Brightness: 600 LED lumens | Connectivity: HDMI, USB, microSD, AV, mini-VGA | Dimensions: 7.3" x 6.4" x 1.85" | Weight: 2.99 lbs.
Busy professionals are sure to love the AAXA P7 Mini HD Projector. The specs are fantastic: 1080p resolution with 600 LED lumens, and AAXA's DLP technology delivers an improved picture, offering screen sizes of 120 inches or less. Six hundred LED lumens of brightness deliver screen sizes up to 120 inches, and connectivity is great with your choice of HDMI, VGA, or composite AV interfaces.
Tech specs: Resolution:1920 x 1080 | Brightness: 250 ANSI lumens | Connectivity: Bluetooth | Dimensions: 5.59" x 5.35" x 6.93" | Weight: 3.92 lbs.
The Emotn H1 Portable Projector is our pick for the best 5G mini projector. The screen expands to a 240-inch screen with 250 lumens for color for a vibrant picture. There is built-in Internet access and Bluetooth connectivity with a 3D display.
This 1920 x 1080 pixel display delivers HD picture both day and night, giving you greater flexibility. You will also benefit from a built-in battery and a dust-proof design to keep your mini projector in use.
Tech specs: Resolution: 854 x 480 | Brightness: 120 LED lumens | Connectivity: USB, HDMI | Dimensions: 4.1" x 1.1" x 4.3" | Weight: 9.9 oz.
The ViewSonic M1 Mini Pocket LED Ultra-Portable Projector has a lower resolution than others on our list, but it is also one of the smallest at just 4x4 inches. Also integrated are JBL speakers for immersive, booming sound with automatic vertical keystone correction to keep the picture clear and straight.
You will also find USB connectivity for plug-and-play functionality, but you will need a separate dongle to stream Netflix or Disney+.
Tech specs: Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | Brightness: 300 ANSI lumens | Dimensions: 5.51" x 3.94" x 3.54" | Weight: 1.87 lbs.
Xgimi MoGo Pro is a mini projector that delivers a 100" screen for your viewing pleasure. It offers Bluetooth connectivity with a high 1920 x 1080 resolution and 300 ASI Lumens for a better picture. Android TV is built right in, giving you access to apps like Prime Video and YouTube through your mini projector. Even better, the enclosed battery gives you a minimum of two hours of play with each charge.
Read the review: XGIMI MoGo Pro projector review: Compact and portable with built-in Chromecast
The Anker Nebula Capsule II is a user-friendly model that comes at a reasonable price point and packs a great resolution. However, it is far from the only option, so check out this overview of the best mini projectors.
Projector
Cost
Weight
Resolution
Anker Nebula Capsule II
$580
26.01 oz.
1280 x 720
AAXA P7 Mini HD Projector
$400
2.99 lbs.
1920 x 1080
Emotn H1 Portable Projector
$330
3.92 lbs.
1920 x 1080
ViewSonic M1 Mini Pocket LED Ultra-Portable Projector
$200
9.9 oz.
854 x 480
Xgimi MoGo Pro
$499
1.87 lbs.
1920 x 1080
We recommend these mini projectors for you based on our study.
Choose this mini projector...
If you want...
Anker Nebula Capsule II
A high-resolution mini projector with excellent value
AAXA P7 Mini HD Projector
A business-worthy mini projector for those work presentations
Emotn H1 Portable Projector
5G quality for your mini projector
ViewSonic M1 Mini Pocket LED Ultra-Portable Projector
A cheap mini projector
Xgimi MoGo Pro
A projector worthy of that new release
There are many factors to keep in mind when shopping for the best mini projectors.
Type: The type of projector can greatly impact performance. Most often, choices are between digital light processing (DLP) and liquid crystal display (LCD), which both use a lamp and bulb combination to provide light. However, DLPs are known for their better portability, while LCDs often offer a better, brighter picture.
Picture quality: Consider the resolution of your mini projector before you buy. A higher resolution means a better picture quality, with the best available in 4K. Most mini projectors are available in a 1080p or 720p resolution that will work for your evening viewing.
Connectivity: In order to view content, you will need to connect your mini projector to another source. Some may offer a hard connection like an HDMI cable, or you can purchase a model with a Bluetooth or WiFi connection.
Price: The cost of a mini projector can vary based on the features and brand you choose. The best mini projectors range in cost from under $150 to $500, depending on the model you choose.
A mini projector usually lacks the light output that a larger projector can provide. However, the best mini projectors rival larger projectors in their small size and features, making them an attractive draw when you are looking for something more portable than your full-sized projector.
The cost of a mini projector can vary significantly, based on features like size, power, and features. In general, projectors are usually expensive, but we've included some options for under $300.
In our search, we also found these mini projectors that are also worth a second look.