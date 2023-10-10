'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The best October Prime Day Fire TV deals
Who wouldn't want to find a brand-new TV under their tree this December? Amazon's October Prime Day event -- officially called Prime Big Deal Days -- started today, and Amazon is already lowering prices on many of its products, including Fire TVs. But you don't have to watch for the biggest discounts and be disappointed when you miss them (they can go fast!). ZDNET will be rounding up all the best TV deals for you during the Prime Big Deal Days event.
Also: Best October Prime Day deals: Live updates
Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly TV or want a high-end OLED panel to complete your home theater, there is an Amazon Fire TV model for you. And if you already have a great TV at home and want to upgrade it with smart capabilities or connect it to the Alexa smart home ecosystem, a streaming stick or Fire TV cube could be your best bet -- and this October Prime Day is a great time to buy them all.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: $20 (Save $20)
- Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni Series: $150 (Save $225) By invitation only
- Amazon Fire TV 40-inch 2 Series: $180 (Save $70)
- Insignia 42-inch Class F20 Fire TV: $140 (Save $60)
- Fire TV Stick Lite: $18 (Save $12)
- Insignia 32-inch Class F20: $80 (Save $70)
- Fire TV Cube: $110 (Save $30)
- Alexa Voice Remote Pro: $30 (Save $5)
- Current price: $23
- Original price: $50
This is the Fire TV Stick 4K you've become familiar with, though Amazon just launched a new version. But even though it's a couple of years old, it's not lacking in performance. The Fire TV Stick 4K can make almost any TV smart, giving you access to millions of free and subscription-based streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Max, Discovery+, and more.
- Current price: $440
- Original price: $600
As Amazon's top-tier Fire TV, the Omni QLED Series features Alexa built-in, giving users hands-free access to Alexa, as if you added an Echo speaker. It also supports the Ambient Experience, which transforms your TV from a black box to a canvas, letting you display over a thousand pieces of artwork or use generative AI to create your own. The user experience is in addition to a 4K QLED display for bolder colors and high-quality images.
- Current Price: $340
- Original Price: $520
The 50-inch model offers 4K UHD streaming in the smart TV. Like all Fire TVs, you'll get the Alexa remote with voice control, making streaming over one million movies and TV shows easy, with access to your Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more subscriptions. There are 3 HDMI ports to connect your gaming console, too.
- Current price: $400
- Original price: $600
It's not often you see a 70-inch smart TV for $400, 4K-resolution and Alexa Voice Remote included. The Insignia F30 is a highly-rated 2022 model that is fit to take center stage in a home theater or large living room. As a Fire TV, you get access to all the smart capabilities of FireOS, including hundreds of streaming services and subscriptions.
- Current price: $390
- Original price: $550
The 55-inch Omni series Amazon Fire TV is now on sale for only $390 as a Prime Big Deal Days deal. I'll admit I bought the 43-inch version of this last Prime Day through an invite-only deal. The Omni series Fire TVs feature cinematic experiences and hands-free voice control with Alexa and used to be Amazon's highest-end line of Fire TVs until the Omni QLED series launched.
- Current Price: $110
- Original Price: $200
This 32-inch television is the perfect budget-friendly TV for any bedroom, office, or small space where you want to add a smart TV. For only $110 you get a 720p smart TV with an Alexa Voice Remote, perfect for watching your favorite shows or catching up on news.
When is Amazon's October Prime Day 2023?
Amazon's October sales event, called Prime Big Deal Days, is happening Oct. 10-11.
Amazon Prime Day is the event that takes place each July, but Amazon has also started holding an extra 48-hour event in October last year, ahead of the holiday season.
How did we choose these Amazon October Prime Day deals?
To find the best Fire TV deals we combine our Fire TV panels and streaming devices knowledge with the price history, extensive research, and other smart TVs on the market.
As the owner of a couple of Fire TVs and even more Fire TV Sticks, I can personally say that you can't go wrong with a Fire TV product -- especially when you're looking to save some cash. These smart TVs are an all-in-one: a smart platform with FireOS, good image quality, and affordable, especially during Prime Day and the upcoming Prime Big Deal Days.
We make our deal recommendations based on market knowledge, years of experience, and our own testing to ensure we're sharing deals worth your time and consideration.
Who makes Amazon Fire TV?
Amazon started making its own smart TVs a few years ago. These Fire TVs come with the FireOS system built-in, with an Alexa Voice Remote or newer, and some, like those in the Omni Series, also feature hands-free Alexa.
There are still other manufacturers that sell Fire TVs, however. Insignia, Toshiba, and TCL also make their own smart Fire TVs.
What is the best Fire TV?
The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the best Fire TV player overall, as it's the fastest, most versatile, and future-proof Fire TV Stick device available.
As far as Fire TV panels are concerned, the newer Fire TV Omni Series QLED is Amazon's high-end lineup of televisions, and it happens to be perfect for Alexa users. The entire line of Omni Series Fire TVs features hands-free access to Alexa, so users don't have to press a button on their remote or have a separate Echo device to talk to the voice assistant.
What are the best October Prime Big Deal Days 2023 deals?
