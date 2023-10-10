'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 7 best October Prime Day TV deals
If you missed your chance to snag a great TV at an even better discount during Amazon's summer Prime Day sale event, don't worry. You'll have another opportunity during Amazon's Big Prime Deal Days event, which kicks off today.
Also: Best October Prime Day deals: Live updates
We've rounded up big discounts from brands like Samsung, Sony, Hisense, and Amazon on everything from high-end OLED TVs to budget-friendly screens for your bedroom or dorm room. Keep reading below to see our picks for the best October Prime Day TV deals.
Best early October Prime Day TV deals
- Current price: $1498
- Regular price: $1900
The Sony Bravia A80L is one of the newest OLED models from the brand, offering exclusive gaming optimization features for the PlayStation 5 which include improved input latency and VRR support. You'll also get Sony's Acoustic Surface Audio+ which turns the screen into a speaker for near-perfect video and audio syncing as well as sound that follows the on-screen action.
- Current price: $998
- Regular price: $1400
The Hisense U8K proves itself as a worthy contender against brands like Samsung and LG. It features a mini-LED panel with Dolby Vision IQ support as well as up to a 144Hz refresh rate, making it perfect for console gaming.
- Current price: $440
- Regular price: $600
The Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED is an almost-perfect choice for anyone who is an avid Alexa user or has moved to exclusively streaming their entertainment. The Fire TV platform gives you access to the entire Prime Video catalogue as well as to thousands of other streaming apps. You can also download Alexa Skills to your TV to turn it into the ultimate entertainment hub.
- Current price: $1098
- Regular price: $1198
The Sony X90L may not be an OLED model, but it still provides an excellent viewing experience. It supports Sony's Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology for object tracking sound and better video and audio syncing. It also works with Dolby Vision HDR and an IMAX Enhanced mode for more detailing, enhanced contrast, and more lifelike colors.
- Current price: $260
- Regular Price: $350
The TCL S4 Fire TV is a great, budget-friendly model that still gives you tons of great features. You'll get support for both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos as well as Apple AirPlay and Alexa voice controls.
More early October Prime Day TV deals
When is October Prime Day 2023?
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event (also known as October Prime Day) will take place on October 10th through the 11th.
Exclusive deals and discounts for Prime members go live at 3 a.m. ET and will refresh as often as every 30 minutes during the event.
How did we choose these Amazon Prime Day deals?
While combing through Amazon Prime Day deals as well as deals from other retailers, I kept these criteria in mind:
- Discounts and coupons: No matter the retailer, a sale is only as good as the discounts it offers. I've ensured that each TV featured on this list was marked down at least 20% to give you the best value. I've also included TVs that offer extra savings via limited-time coupons and rebates.
- Screen size: Not all living rooms and home theaters are created equal. So I included a variety of screen sizes for shoppers looking for everything from a smaller secondary screen for their bedroom or a new big-screen model to upgrade their home theater.
- Brand trust and product quality: Just like living rooms, not all TVs are created equal. While it's tempting to spring for that ultra-cheap, unfamiliar brand, it's more important to opt for a discounted TV from a trusted brand like TCL, Hisense, Sony, or Samsung for better customer support as well as product quality.
What is the best TV?
My pick for the best TV is the Samsung QN90C for its Object Tracking Sound and Dolby Atmos support, which creates audio that follows the on-screen action. It also features an anti-glare coating on the screen for better visibility in bright rooms or overhead lighting. And if you ever feel like the picture quality needs fine-tuning, you can use the Smart Calibration app to tweak color, contrast, and color temperature.
What are the best Amazon October Prime Day deals?
ZDNET has been searching through Prime Big Deal Days sales to find the best discounts by category:
