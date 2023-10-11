'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The 60 best October Prime Day TV deals
It's the final day of Amazon's October Prime Day event, Prime Big Deal Days -- and if you're in the market for a new TV, or thinking of buying one as a holiday gift, now is a great time to find discounts on tons of different brands, models, and sizes.
Also: Best October Prime Day deals: Live updates
We've rounded up big sales from brands like Samsung, Sony, Hisense, and Amazon on everything from high-end OLED TVs to budget-friendly screens for your bedroom or dorm room, from Amazon but also other retailers like Best Buy and B&H Photo. Keep reading below to see our picks for the best October Prime Day TV deals.
Best October Prime Day TV deals
- Sony OLED 55-inch BRAVIA XR A80L Series 4K Ultra HD TV: $1,498 (save $402 on ZDNET's pick for the best 85-inch OLED TV)
- Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV: $998 (save $402 on this ZDNET expert-tested TV)
- Samsung QN90C: $2998 (save $1800 on ZDNET's pick for the best 85-inch TV)
- Amazon 55-inch Fire TV Omni QLED: $440 (save $160)
- Samsung 75-Inch Class Crystal UHD CU7000: $668 (save $80)
- Samsung 85-Inch Class Crystal UHD 4K CU8000: $1,298 (save $300)
- Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV: $998 (save $200)
- Current price: $1498
- Regular price: $1900
The Sony Bravia A80L is one of the newest OLED models from the brand, offering exclusive gaming optimization features for the PlayStation 5 which include improved input latency and VRR support. You'll also get Sony's Acoustic Surface Audio+ which turns the screen into a speaker for near-perfect video and audio syncing as well as sound that follows the on-screen action.
- Current price: $998
- Regular price: $1400
The Hisense U8K proves itself as a worthy contender against brands like Samsung and LG. It features a mini-LED panel with Dolby Vision IQ support as well as up to a 144Hz refresh rate, making it perfect for console gaming.
- Current price: $440
- Regular price: $600
The Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED is an almost-perfect choice for anyone who is an avid Alexa user or has moved to exclusively streaming their entertainment. The Fire TV platform gives you access to the entire Prime Video catalog as well as to thousands of other streaming apps. You can also download Alexa Skills to your TV to turn it into the ultimate entertainment hub.
- Current price: $1998
- Regular price: $3300
You can save big on this 85-inch Sony X90L right now during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event. It uses a full-array LED panel with Dolby Vision support for more lifelike images. It also has exclusive optimization features for the PlayStation 5, making them the perfect pair to upgrade your gaming space.
The best Samsung TV deal for Prime Big Deal Days is the 32-inch The Frame TV, one of ZDNET's picks for the best Samsung TVs. The Frame is a QLED 4K TV, with an anti-reflection matte display to limit glare day and night, and also blends into your decor to look like a piece of artwork. You can find all sizes on sale right now for October Prime Day.
More top October Prime Day TV deals
Top Best Buy TV deals
- Samsung S90C: $1700 (save $900)
- Samsung S89C: $2700 (save $900)
- Sony A80L OLED: $1800 (save $800)
- LG C3 OLED: $1700 (save $800)
- Samsung The Frame: $1000 (save $500)
- Sony X90L: $1100 (save $500)
- Samsung Q70C: $900 (save $400)
Best B&H Photo TV deals
- Samsung QN85C: $2498 (save $1300)
- Samsung Q80C: $2198 (save $1100)
- Samsung S90C: $1698 (save $900)
- Samsung QN90B: $1698 (save $900)
- Samsung S95B: $1500 (save $600)
- LG C3 OLED: $1697 (save $800)
- Samsung Q60C: $1598 (save $700)
- Samsung Q70C: $898 (save $400)
- LG G3 OLED: $3797 (save $700)
- Sony A80L OLED: $2798 (save $400)
Best Walmart TV deals
- Samsung The Terrace: $2990 (save $2009)
- Samsung QN800C 8K: $4279 (save $1720)
- Samsung S90C: $1698 (save $1600)
- Samsung QN90C: $1698 (save $1100)
- Samsung The Frame: $1949 (save $1050)
- Sony A95K: $2998 (save $1000)
- Samsung Q70C: $1798 (save $1000)
- Sony X90L: $2098 (save $900)
- Sony X93L: $3797 (save $700)
- LG B3 OLED: $1997 (save $700)
- LG G3 OLED: $2697 (save $600)
- Sony A80L OLED: $1798 (save $500)
Best home audio deals
- Sony HTX8500: $198 (save $202)
- LG S80QR 5.1.3CH: $447 (save $600)
- Vizio M-Series 2.1CH: $170 (save $130)
- Sony HT-S400 2.1CH: $178 (save $122)
- Polk Signa S4 with subwoofer: $260 (save $140)
- Sennheiser AMBEO 5.1.4 soundbar: $1800 (save $700 at Best Buy)
- Sony HT-A9 7.1CH: $1500 (save $500 at Best Buy)
- Sony HT-A7000 7.1.2CH: $1000 (save $400 at Best Buy)
- Vizio M-Series Elevate with subwoofer: $700 (save $300 at Best Buy)
- JBL BAR 1000: $850 (save $350 at Best Buy)
- LG S95QR 810W 9.1.5CH: $997 (save $500 at B&H Photo)
- LG SK10Y 550W 5.1.2CH: $597 (save $500 at B&H Photo)
- Samsung HW-Q990C 656W 11.1.4CH: $1398 (save $500 at B&H Photo)
- Samsung HW-Q600B 3.1.2CH: $300 (save $300 at B&H Photo)
- LG S90QY 570W 5.1.3CH: $500 (save $300 at B&H Photo)
- JBL Bar 700: $600 (save $300 at B&H Photo)
- Samsung HW-Q60C: $248 (save $250 at B&H Photo)
When is October Prime Day 2023?
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event (also known as October Prime Day) will take place on October 10th through the 11th.
Exclusive deals and discounts for Prime members go live at 3 a.m. ET and will refresh as often as every 30 minutes during the event.
How did we choose these Amazon Prime Day deals?
While combing through Amazon Prime Day deals as well as deals from other retailers, I kept these criteria in mind:
- Discounts and coupons: No matter the retailer, a sale is only as good as the discounts it offers. I've ensured that each TV featured on this list was marked down at least 20% to give you the best value. I've also included TVs that offer extra savings via limited-time coupons and rebates.
- Screen size: Not all living rooms and home theaters are created equal. So I included a variety of screen sizes for shoppers looking for everything from a smaller secondary screen for their bedroom or a new big-screen model to upgrade their home theater.
- Brand trust and product quality: Just like living rooms, not all TVs are created equal. While it's tempting to spring for that ultra-cheap, unfamiliar brand, it's more important to opt for a discounted TV from a trusted brand like TCL, Hisense, Sony, or Samsung for better customer support as well as product quality.
What is the best TV?
My pick for the best TV is the Samsung QN90C for its Object Tracking Sound and Dolby Atmos support, which creates audio that follows the on-screen action. It also features an anti-glare coating on the screen for better visibility in bright rooms or overhead lighting. And if you ever feel like the picture quality needs fine-tuning, you can use the Smart Calibration app to tweak color, contrast, and color temperature.
What are the best Amazon October Prime Day deals?
ZDNET's experts have been searching through Prime Big Deal Days sales to find the best discounts by category:
- Best Prime Big Deal Days phone deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days laptop deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days monitor deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days TV deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days robot vacuum deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days tablet deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days security camera deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days kitchen appliance deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days headphones deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days Apple deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days Samsung deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days Fire TV deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days Echo device deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days Kindle deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days Ring deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days Fitbit and fitness tracker deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days weird tech deals
You can also find the best Amazon Prime Day deals by price:
And the best deals from other retailers this week: