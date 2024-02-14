'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The best President's Day deals of 2024
Though we're well past the holiday deals season, don't worry. Major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are still dishing out some serious deals on top tech for you, your home, or a loved one.
From headphones to robot vacuums to TVs, now's your chance to score savings that are near or equal to those we saw during Cyber Week on products including flagship Amazon devices, Apple products, laptops, headphones, and more. I scoured the sales to bring you the best President's Day deals available.
The best President's Day sale deals
- Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen): $90 (save $60 at Amazon)
- Shark FlexStyle Hair Styler: $264 (save $36 at Best Buy)
- Apple Watch Series 9 41mm: $309 (save $90 at Amazon)
- Amazon eero 6+ WiFi System: $240 (save $60 at Amazon)
- Blink Video Doorbell: $35 (save $25 at Amazon)
- Dyson V11 Cordless Stick Vacuum: $470 (save $250 at Amazon)
- Amazon Echo Show 15: $200 (save $80 at Amazon)
- Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro Portable Power Station: $1199 (save $700 with coupon at Amazon)
- Apple Watch Series 9 45mm: $439 (save $90 at Amazon)
- Roborock Q7 Max+ Robot Vacuum and Mop: $500 (save $200 with coupon at Amazon)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: $105 (save $75 at Amazon)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet: $100 (save $50 at Amazon)
- Blink Outdoor 4 Camera (3 Piece set): $150 (save $1110 at Amazon)
- Blink Outdoor 4 Floodlight Camera: $85 (save $45 at Amazon)
The best President's Day tech deals
- Apple iPad 10th Gen and AppleCare+ Bundle: $408 (save $110 at Amazon)
- Apple MacBook Air 15-inch with M2 chip: $999 (save $300 at Best Buy)
- Apple Watch Series 9 41mm: $329 (save $70 at Walmart)
- Apple AirTag 4 Pack: $79 (save $20 at Best Buy)
- Rocketbook Core Executive Smart Reusable Notebook in Black: $20 (save $12 on Amazon)
- Renpho Eye Massager: $70 (save $60 at Amazon)
- Kindle Paperwhite Kids: $130 (save $40 at Amazon)
- Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) with clock: $40 (save $20 at Amazon)
- Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen): $35 (save $15 at Amazon)
- Amazon Echo Pop: $25 (save $15 at Amazon)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet: $100 (save $50 at Amazon)
- Google Pixel Watch: $200 (save $150 at Amazon)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet: $150 (save $40 at Amazon)
- Anker Prime Power Bank 20,000mAh: $90 (save $40 at Amazon)
- Asus TUF Gameing A17 Laptop: $1,350 (save $450 at Newegg)
- Asus Gaming Desktop Predator Orion 3000: $700 (save $500 at Newegg)
- Sandisk Extreme Pro 2TB Portable SSD: $170 (save $125 at Best Buy) (Deal of the Day offer for 2/14)
The best President's Day headphones deals
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) USB-C: $189 (save $60 at Amazon)
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Lightning: $140 (save $30 at Best Buy)
- Apple AirPods Max Headphones: $450 (save $100 at Best Buy) (Deal of the Day offer for 2/14)
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: $379 (save $50 at Amazon)
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: $249 (save $50 at Amazon)
- Google Pixel Buds Pro: $150 (save $50 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds FE: $80 (save $20 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: $100 (save $50 at Amazon)
- Jabra Elite 5 Wireless Earbuds: $89 (save $61 at Amazon)
- Jabra Elite 4 Active Wireless Earbuds: $90 (save $30 at Amazon)
- Jabra Elite 10 Wireless Earbuds: $200 (save $50 at Amazon)
The best President's Day TV deals
- Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $100 (save $50 at Amazon)
- Insignia 43-inch N10 HD TV: $120 (save $50 at Best Buy) (Deal of the Day offer for 2/14)
- Insignia 43-inch Smart Fire TV: $190 (save $80 at Amazon)
- TCL 98-inch 4K UHD Smart Google TV: $3,000 (save $2,000 at Best Buy)
- Amazon Fire TV 50-inch: $320 (save $130 at Amazon)
- Hisense 100-inch 4k UHD TV: $3,000 (save $2,000 at Amazon)
- LG 65-inch C3 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV: $1,600 (save $500 at Best Buy)
- Hisense 65-inch 4K UHD Roku TV: $400 (save $400 at Amazon)
- Hisense 75-inch 4K UHD Fire TV: $750 (save $400 at Amazon)
- Samsung 85-inch Class TU690T UHD 4K Smart Tizen TV: $800 (save $500 at Best Buy)
- LG 75-inch Smart TV: $597 (save $383 at Amazon)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $40 (save $20 at Amazon)
- Amazon Fire TV Cube: $115 (save $25 at Amazon)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: $25 (save $15 at Amazon)
The best President's Day robot vacuum deals
- iRobot Roomba s9+ Vacuum: $600 (save $400 at Amazon)
- iRobot Roomba j7 Vacuum: $298 (save $300 at Amazon)
- iRobot Roomba 692 Vacuum: $169 (save $100 at Amazon)
- iRobot Roomba 671 Vacuum: $189 (save $39 at Amazon)
- Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop: $700 (save $400 at Best Buy)
- Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop: $900 (save $650 at Amazon)
- Ecovacs Deebot N10 Plus Robot Vacuum and Mop: $400 (save $250 at Amazon)
- Shark AV2501 AE AI Robot Vacuum: $350 (save $300 at Amazon)
- Roborock S8 Pro Vacuum and Mop: $1,200 (save $400 at Amazon)
The best President's Day home deals
- Ninja GR101 Sizzle Smokeless Indoor Grill and Griddle: $100 (save $40 at Amazon)
- Ring Video Doorbell: $60 (save $40 at Amazon)
- Dyson V8 Cordless Stick Vacuum: $349 (save $121 at Amazon)
- Bissell Crosswave Wet/Dry Vacuum and Mop: $270 (save $142 at Amazon)
- Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Carpet Cleaner: $120 (save $20 at Amazon)
- Aquaoasis Cool Mist Humidifier: $30 (save $20 at Amazon)
- Blink Mini Indoor Security Camera: $20 (save $10 at Amazon)
- Bluetti AC200L Portable Power Station: $1,399 (save $800 at Amazon)
- iDoo Queen Air Mattress: $70 (save $46 at Amazon)
- Eve Light Strip: $40 (save $40 at Amazon)
When is President's Day?
President's Day is always celebrated on the third Monday of February. This year, it falls on Feb. 19.
How did we choose these deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
Does Amazon have a Presidents' Day sale?
Yes, Amazon does offer significant sales and discounts ahead of Presidents' Day 2024. In fact, many of the retail giant's Presidents' Day deals are already live with sales underway, overlapping with the Amazon Valentine's Day sale. With less than a week between the two holidays, there's lots of savings to be had for consumers.