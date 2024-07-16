X
Home & Office
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET's expert staff finds the best discounts and price drops from reputable sellers on a regular basis. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office Home Entertainment TVs

The best Prime Day Fire TV deals of 2024

Prime Day is here, and it's the best time to buy an Amazon Fire TV. The annual sale offers some of the biggest discounts - here are the best ones.
Written by Maria Diaz, Staff Writer
Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni Series | Save $110
Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni Series
Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni Series
Save $110
View now View at Amazon
Amazon Fire Stick 4K | Save $25
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Amazon Fire Stick 4K
Save $25
View now View at Amazon
Fire TV 2-Series 32-inch | Save $100
Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series HD smart TV
Fire TV 2-Series 32-inch
Save $100
View now View at Amazon
Insignia Class F30 43-inch | Save $40
Insignia Class F30 43-inch
Insignia Class F30 43-inch
Save $40
View now View at Amazon
Toshiba Class C350 75-inch | Save $200
Toshiba Class C350 75-inch
Toshiba Class C350 75-inch
Save $200
View now View at Amazon

An Amazon Fire TV is one of the best purchases you can make during Prime Day. The annual sales event has historically featured some significant markdowns on these televisions, with prices as low as $100 for a 43-inch 4K Fire TV in years past. However, these deals can be short-lived, so a keen eye is necessary to get the best savings during Prime Day.

See at Amazon

Amazon often offers striking lightning deals for Fire TVs, so much so that they're quick to run out of stock. The Prime Day sales event features many of these deals, making keeping up with them all difficult. Thankfully, ZDNET will ensure you can access the top Fire TV deals during Prime Day. 

Also: The best Prime Day deals: Live updates

Best Fire TV deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024

  • Amazon Fire TV 4 Series 43-inch for $230 (save $140): This 4K Fire TV is perfect for casual, everyday streaming, especially at 38% off.
  • Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 55-inch for $350 (save $200): This 55-inch Fire TV features hands-free Alexa and is one of the best discounts during Prime Day.
  • Fire TV Stick Lite for $15 (save $15): Upgrade your current TV to a smart platform with a Fire TV Stick Lite, which is 50% off.
  • Hisense U6HF Fire TV 58-inch for $350 (save $200): This 58-inch ULED Hisense Fire TV is the perfect centerpiece for a family room, with vibrant colors and a full array of local dimming zones. 
  • Fire TV Soundbar for $90 (save $30): The dual-speaker Fire TV Soundbar is a 24-inch three-dimensional speaker compatible with smart TVs with Bluetooth connectivity.
  • Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $35 (save $60): 42% off for a limited time, the newest Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the best Fire TV stick available right now.
  • Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series 55-inch for $420 (save $180): The Fire TV Omni QLED Series is Amazon's flagship Fire TV, with Ambient Experience support and hands-free Alexa.
  • Insignia F20 32-inch for $75 (save $55): The 32-inch Insignia is the perfect Fire TV for small spaces, especially at only $75.
  • Fire TV Stick for $18 (save $22): With HD resolution support, the $18 Fire TV Stick gives dumb TVs streaming access. 
  • Fire TV Cube for $100 (save $40): Like a Fire TV Stick, the Fire TV Cube also smartens up TVs, but it supports Wi-Fi 6E, 4K resolution, and hands-free Alexa. 

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni Series

Save $110
Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni Series
Maria Diaz/ZDNET
  • Current price: $290
  • Original price: $400

The 43-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni Series is among the best purchases I've made during Prime Day. It's a 4K resolution smart Fire TV that features hands-free Alexa control. Like an Echo speaker, I can talk to my TV and ask Alexa to search for a show or turn off a smart light without pressing any buttons.

View now at Amazon

Amazon Fire Stick 4K

Save $25
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Amazon/ZDNET
  • Current price: $25
  • Original price: $50

At 50% off, the Prime Day sales event is the perfect opportunity to score an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. This little device makes dumb TVs smart and gives Roku TVs access to the Fire TV platform, which features over 1.5 million movies and TV shows. The new Fire TV Stick 4K supports Wi-Fi 6 and Dolby Atmos. 

View now at Amazon

Fire TV 2-Series 32-inch

Save $100
Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series HD smart TV
Amazon/ZDNET
  • Current price: $100
  • Original price: $200

This 32-inch 2-Series Fire TV with an Alexa Voice Remote is perfect for small spaces, like an office or kitchen, especially at 50% off. 

View now at Amazon

Insignia Class F30 43-inch

Save $40
Insignia Class F30 43-inch
Insignia/ZDNET
  • Current price: $160
  • Original price: $200

You don't get a 43-inch 4K smart TV for just $160 daily, but today is one of those days. Thanks to Prime Day, the Insignia Class F30 43-inch Fire TV is down to $160 with a limited-time deal. This TV includes an Alexa remote that can search with a button.

View now at Amazon

Toshiba Class C350 75-inch

Save $200
Toshiba Class C350 75-inch
Toshiba/ZDNET
  • Current price: $450
  • Original price: $650

This 4K resolution 75-inch Fire TV is 31% off, available to Prime members for only $450. This Toshiba Class C350 2024 model features a bezel-less LED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, perfect for everyday viewing or family movie nights.

View now at Amazon

More Prime Day 2024 Fire TV deals

Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Maria Diaz/ZDNET

FAQs

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024? 

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is taking place today and lasts through tomorrow, July 17. 

Are Fire TVs really cheaper on Prime Day? 

Yes, Fire TVs are some of the more discounted devices during the Prime Day annual sale. As someone who regularly monitors deals and has purchased two Fire TVs in two separate Prime Day events, I've always seen the biggest Fire TV discounts during the Amazon sales event.

How did we choose these Prime Day deals?

ZDNET writers take pride in sharing the most helpful tech information available, and good deals are no exception. We're regularly testing new devices in different settings and looking for deals so we can share the best times to buy them when they're most discounted. 

Discounts aren't everything. ZDNET also considers these deal items' worth of their price by combining personal experience, price history, and competitor pricing.

What are the best Prime Day 2024 deals?

ZDNET's experts have been searching through Prime Day sales to find the best discounts by category:

You can also find the best Amazon Prime Day deals by price:

And the best deals from other retailers this week:

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

screenshot-2024-07-01-at-10-40-11am.png

The best Prime Day TV deals of 2024

amazon-packages

The best Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals so far

amazon.png

The best Amazon deals right now: July 2024