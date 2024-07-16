'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The best Prime Day Fire TV deals of 2024
An Amazon Fire TV is one of the best purchases you can make during Prime Day. The annual sales event has historically featured some significant markdowns on these televisions, with prices as low as $100 for a 43-inch 4K Fire TV in years past. However, these deals can be short-lived, so a keen eye is necessary to get the best savings during Prime Day.
Amazon often offers striking lightning deals for Fire TVs, so much so that they're quick to run out of stock. The Prime Day sales event features many of these deals, making keeping up with them all difficult. Thankfully, ZDNET will ensure you can access the top Fire TV deals during Prime Day.
Also: The best Prime Day deals: Live updates
Best Fire TV deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024
- Amazon Fire TV 4 Series 43-inch for $230 (save $140): This 4K Fire TV is perfect for casual, everyday streaming, especially at 38% off.
- Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 55-inch for $350 (save $200): This 55-inch Fire TV features hands-free Alexa and is one of the best discounts during Prime Day.
- Fire TV Stick Lite for $15 (save $15): Upgrade your current TV to a smart platform with a Fire TV Stick Lite, which is 50% off.
- Hisense U6HF Fire TV 58-inch for $350 (save $200): This 58-inch ULED Hisense Fire TV is the perfect centerpiece for a family room, with vibrant colors and a full array of local dimming zones.
- Fire TV Soundbar for $90 (save $30): The dual-speaker Fire TV Soundbar is a 24-inch three-dimensional speaker compatible with smart TVs with Bluetooth connectivity.
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $35 (save $60): 42% off for a limited time, the newest Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the best Fire TV stick available right now.
- Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series 55-inch for $420 (save $180): The Fire TV Omni QLED Series is Amazon's flagship Fire TV, with Ambient Experience support and hands-free Alexa.
- Insignia F20 32-inch for $75 (save $55): The 32-inch Insignia is the perfect Fire TV for small spaces, especially at only $75.
- Fire TV Stick for $18 (save $22): With HD resolution support, the $18 Fire TV Stick gives dumb TVs streaming access.
- Fire TV Cube for $100 (save $40): Like a Fire TV Stick, the Fire TV Cube also smartens up TVs, but it supports Wi-Fi 6E, 4K resolution, and hands-free Alexa.
- Current price: $290
- Original price: $400
The 43-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni Series is among the best purchases I've made during Prime Day. It's a 4K resolution smart Fire TV that features hands-free Alexa control. Like an Echo speaker, I can talk to my TV and ask Alexa to search for a show or turn off a smart light without pressing any buttons.
- Current price: $25
- Original price: $50
At 50% off, the Prime Day sales event is the perfect opportunity to score an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. This little device makes dumb TVs smart and gives Roku TVs access to the Fire TV platform, which features over 1.5 million movies and TV shows. The new Fire TV Stick 4K supports Wi-Fi 6 and Dolby Atmos.
- Current price: $100
- Original price: $200
This 32-inch 2-Series Fire TV with an Alexa Voice Remote is perfect for small spaces, like an office or kitchen, especially at 50% off.
- Current price: $160
- Original price: $200
You don't get a 43-inch 4K smart TV for just $160 daily, but today is one of those days. Thanks to Prime Day, the Insignia Class F30 43-inch Fire TV is down to $160 with a limited-time deal. This TV includes an Alexa remote that can search with a button.
- Current price: $450
- Original price: $650
This 4K resolution 75-inch Fire TV is 31% off, available to Prime members for only $450. This Toshiba Class C350 2024 model features a bezel-less LED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, perfect for everyday viewing or family movie nights.
More Prime Day 2024 Fire TV deals
- Toshiba Class V35 43-inch for $130 (save $60): At 32% off, this LED Toshiba Fire TV is a great choice for a 43-inch panel.
- Amazon Echo Show 15 for $220 (save $60): The 15-inch Echo Show isn't technically a traditional Fire TV, but it does have Fire TV built-in and includes a remote control.
- TCL Class S4 55-inch for $270 (save $78): This 55-inch Fire TV features 4K resolution with a motion rate of 120.
- Insignia F30 50-inch Fire TV for $210 (save $90): The 37% discount gets buyers a 50-inch Fire TV for $210.
- Amazon Fire TV 2-Series 40-inch for $170 (save $80): The full HD 40-inch 2-Series Fire TV is a great deal for $170, especially considering you get six months of MGM+ with your purchase.
- Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 55-inch for $330 (save $190): This 37% discount gives you a great price for a 55-inch 4K-resolution smart TV.
- Insignia Class F20 42-inch for $120 (save $60): This is one of the best prices for a 42-inch TV that is perfect for everyday streaming.
- Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series 65-inch for $660 (save $140): Amazon's flagship 4K Omni QLED Series won't disappoint if you're looking for a large TV for movie nights.
- Made for Amazon Alexa Voice Remote (3rd gen) cover case for $10 (save $5): This silicone remote cover is compatible with Amazon's third-generation Alexa Voice Remote, which was released in 2021.
- TCL Class S3 32-inch for $100 (save $54): This TCL Fire TV is a highly-rated full-HD option with thin bezels and Bluetooth personal audio.
FAQs
When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
Amazon Prime Day 2024 is taking place today and lasts through tomorrow, July 17.
Are Fire TVs really cheaper on Prime Day?
Yes, Fire TVs are some of the more discounted devices during the Prime Day annual sale. As someone who regularly monitors deals and has purchased two Fire TVs in two separate Prime Day events, I've always seen the biggest Fire TV discounts during the Amazon sales event.
How did we choose these Prime Day deals?
ZDNET writers take pride in sharing the most helpful tech information available, and good deals are no exception. We're regularly testing new devices in different settings and looking for deals so we can share the best times to buy them when they're most discounted.
Discounts aren't everything. ZDNET also considers these deal items' worth of their price by combining personal experience, price history, and competitor pricing.
What are the best Prime Day 2024 deals?
ZDNET's experts have been searching through Prime Day sales to find the best discounts by category:
