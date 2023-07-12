'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
An Amazon Fire TV is the perfect fit for anyone looking for a budget-friendly smart television that delivers high-quality images -- whether for everyday viewing or to complete your home theater, there's a Fire TV model for all. But if you already have a great TV at home and want to upgrade it with smart capabilities or connect it to the Alexa smart home ecosystem, a streaming stick or Fire TV cube could be your best bet.
Also: The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals: Live updates
As part of Prime Day 2023, Amazon offers significant discounts on the Fire TV line, from its streaming sticks to full panels. Some of the best products to buy during the company's biggest yearly sales event are Amazon devices, including Fire TV products, which tend to drop to the lowest prices for the year, and we've gathered the top ones for you.
The 75-inch Omni series Amazon Fire TV is now on sale for only $720 as a Prime Day deal. This rare 31% off deal is one of the most significant discounts in the product's history. The Omni series Fire TVs feature cinematic experiences and hands-free voice control with Alexa and used to be Amazon's highest-end line of Fire TVs until the Omni QLED series launched.
The Fire TV Stick 4K Max upgrades any capable television to a smart TV for only $25. If you have a 4K TV and a Wi-Fi 6 router, you can kiss buffering goodbye and enjoy powerful performance and fluid streaming with this little device.
This 50-inch Hisense Fire TV brings Amazon's interface straight to your home for a great price. You'll get up to 600 nits of brightness, 32 local dimming zones, and Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and HDR 10+ technology to bring lifelike pictures to the screen. It even uses the handy Alexa-like remote, so you can use voice commands to control the display.
The 43-inch model offers 4K UHD streaming in the smart TV. Like all Fire TVs, you'll get the Alexa remote with voice control, making streaming over 1 million movies and TV shows easy, with access to your Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more subscriptions. There are 3 HDMI ports to connect your gaming console, too.
This Insignia 32-inch Fire TV is only $90 for a 720p-resolution smart television. Though small, it comes with an Alexa remote, three HDMI ports, including support for HDMI ARC, and a USB port, so it can work as a versatile external monitor for your home office.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 started on July 11 at 3am and lasts for two days until it ends on July 12. Different deals will appear sporadically throughout the two-day event, as often as every 30 minutes.
Choosing the best Fire TV deals entails taking our experience with Fire TV panels and streaming devices to help you determine when to know if you're getting a great deal and combining that with what we know of their price history, extensive research, and our experience with other types of smart TVs.
We make our deal recommendations based on all of this and our own testing to ensure we're sharing with you the deals worth your time and consideration.
The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the best Fire TV player overall, as it's the fastest, most versatile, and future-proof Fire TV Stick device available.
As far as Fire TV panels are concerned, the newer Fire TV Omni Series QLED is Amazon's high-end lineup of televisions, and it happens to be perfect for Alexa users. The entire line of Omni Series Fire TVs features hands-free access to Alexa, so users don't have to press a button on their remote or have a separate Echo device to talk to the voice assistant.
