The 25+ best Prime Day Fire TV deals still live
An Amazon Fire TV is one of the best purchases you can make during and even after Prime Day. The annual sales event has historically featured significant markdowns on these televisions, with prices as low as $100 for a 43-inch 4K Fire TV in years past. However, these deals can be short-lived (especially after Prime Day), so a keen eye is necessary to get the best savings around Prime Day.
Amazon often offers striking Lightning Deals for Fire TVs, so much so that they're quick to run out of stock. Because the Prime Day sales event features many of these deals, keeping up with them all is difficult. Thankfully, ZDNET will ensure you can access the top Fire TV deals around Prime Day.
Also: The best Prime Day deals still live
Best Fire TV deals for Prime Day 2024 still available
- Amazon Fire TV Stick for $22 (save $18): The standard Amazon Fire TV Stick supports HD resolution and is a great way to add streaming and other smart features to a traditional TV.
- Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 75-inch for $700 (save $350): The Omni-Series TVs feature hands-free Alexa and include six months of MGM+ with purchase.
- TCL Class S4 43-inch for $180 (save $70): This TCL features a 4K LED panel with Auto Game Mode for the gamer in your home.
- Amazon Fire TV Soundbar for $100 (save $20): The Fire TV Soundbar connects to your TV's HDMI ARC or eARC port but supports Bluetooth to play music from your phone.
- Amazon Fire TV 4 Series 43-inch for $230 (save $140): This 4K Fire TV is perfect for casual, everyday streaming, especially at 38% off.
- Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 55-inch for $350 (save $200): This 55-inch Fire TV features hands-free Alexa and is one of the best discounts during Prime Day.
- Insignia F20 24-inch for $65 (save $15): The 24-inch Insignia is the perfect addition for small spaces or as an extra panel for a work setup.
- Hisense U6HF Fire TV 58-inch for $350 (save $200): This 58-inch ULED Hisense Fire TV is the perfect centerpiece for a family room, with vibrant colors and a full array of local dimming zones.
- Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series 55-inch for $450 (save $150): The Fire TV Omni QLED Series is Amazon's flagship Fire TV, with Ambient Experience support and hands-free Alexa.
- Insignia F20 32-inch for $80 (save $50): The 32-inch Insignia is the perfect Fire TV for small spaces, especially at only $80.
- Current price: $320
- Original price: $480
The Amazon Fire TV Omni Series is among the best purchases I've made during Prime Day. It's a 4K resolution smart Fire TV that features hands-free Alexa control. Like an Echo speaker, I can talk to my TV and ask Alexa to search for a show or turn off a smart light without pressing any buttons.
- Current price: $25
- Original price: $50
With 4K resolution support, the Fire TV Stick 4K gives dumb TVs streaming access. It's available for $30 with a limited-time deal, but you can get it for $25 with the coupon code ADD4K.
- Current price: $130
- Original price: $200
This 32-inch 2-Series Fire TV with an Alexa Voice Remote is perfect for small spaces, like an office or kitchen, especially at 35% off.
- Current price: $160
- Original price: $200
You don't see a 43-inch 4K smart TV for just $160 every day, but today is one of those days. On the heels of Prime Day, the Insignia Class F30 43-inch Fire TV is down to $160 with a limited-time deal. This TV includes an Alexa remote that can search with a button.
- Current price: $470
- Original price: $650
This 4K resolution 75-inch Fire TV is 28% off, available to Prime members for only $470. This Toshiba Class C350 2024 model features a bezel-less LED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, perfect for everyday viewing or family movie nights.
More Prime Day 2024 Fire TV deals still available
- Toshiba Class V35 43-inch for $140 (save $50): At 26% off, this LED Toshiba Fire TV is a great choice for a 43-inch panel.
- Insignia F30 50-inch Fire TV for $210 (save $90): The 37% discount gets buyers a 50-inch Fire TV for $210.
- Amazon Fire TV 2-Series 40-inch for $190 (save $60): The full HD 40-inch 2-Series Fire TV is a great deal for $170, especially considering you get six months of MGM+ with your purchase.
- TCL Class S3 40-inch for $130 (save $20): This full HD Fire TV is perfect for everyday streaming in your bedroom or office, especially at $130.
- Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 55-inch for $330 (save $190): This 37% discount gives you a great price for a 55-inch 4K-resolution smart TV.
- Hisense Class U5HF 65-inch for $450 (save $300): At 40% off, this 65-inch ULED panel is a great value.
- Insignia Class F20 42-inch for $130 (save $50): This is one of the best prices for a 42-inch TV that is perfect for everyday streaming.
- Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series 65-inch for $700 (save $100): Amazon's flagship 4K Omni QLED Series won't disappoint if you're looking for a large TV for movie nights.
- Made for Amazon Alexa Voice Remote (3rd gen) cover case for $10 (save $5): This silicone remote cover is compatible with Amazon's third-generation Alexa Voice Remote, which was released in 2021.
- TCL Class S3 32-inch for $100 (save $54): This TCL Fire TV is a highly-rated full-HD option with thin bezels and Bluetooth personal audio.
- Fire TV Blaster for $15 (save $20): A Fire TV Blaster lets you use your voice to control your TV through Alexa, but it requires a Fire TV device and an Echo device.
- TCL Q6 75-inch for $569 (save $131): This QLED 75-inch Fire TV gives you a gorgeous picture with Dolby Atmos and HDR Pro+ support.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Carbon Black Xbox Core controller for $69 (save $41): This bundle also includes a free month of Game Pass for new members.
FAQs
When was Amazon Prime Day 2024?
Amazon Prime Day 2024 was a two-day sales event on July 16 and 17.
Are Fire TVs really cheaper on Prime Day?
Yes, Fire TVs are some of the more discounted devices during (and sometimes after) the Prime Day annual sale. As someone who regularly monitors deals and has purchased two Fire TVs in two separate Prime Day events, I've always seen the biggest Fire TV discounts around the Amazon sales event.
Are there different Fire TV deals on day 2 of Prime Day?
In short, yes and no. Invite-only Prime deals -- or Lightning Deals -- may be different each day. Amazon confirmed last month that new deals may surface as often as every five minutes on the site. As always, deals only last as long as Amazon decides, with Lightning Deals offering a countdown to their expiration, and other deals' longevity depending on how fast products sell out (or don't). It's likely that as long as stock remains, many of the deals from Day 1 will remain live for Day 2, including deals on popular Amazon products such as laptops, Fire TVs, Kindles, Fire tablets, and Echo device
How did we choose these Prime Day deals?
ZDNET writers take pride in sharing the most helpful tech information available, and good deals are no exception. We're regularly testing new devices in different settings and looking for deals so we can share the best times to buy them when they're most discounted.
Discounts aren't everything. ZDNET also considers the value of these deal items by combining personal experience, price history, and competitor pricing.
