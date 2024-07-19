An Amazon Fire TV is one of the best purchases you can make during and even after Prime Day. The annual sales event has historically featured significant markdowns on these televisions, with prices as low as $100 for a 43-inch 4K Fire TV in years past. However, these deals can be short-lived (especially after Prime Day), so a keen eye is necessary to get the best savings around Prime Day.

Amazon often offers striking Lightning Deals for Fire TVs, so much so that they're quick to run out of stock. Because the Prime Day sales event features many of these deals, keeping up with them all is difficult. Thankfully, ZDNET will ensure you can access the top Fire TV deals around Prime Day.

Best Fire TV deals for Prime Day 2024 still available

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni Series Save $160 Maria Diaz/ZDNET Current price: $320

Original price: $480 The Amazon Fire TV Omni Series is among the best purchases I've made during Prime Day. It's a 4K resolution smart Fire TV that features hands-free Alexa control. Like an Echo speaker, I can talk to my TV and ask Alexa to search for a show or turn off a smart light without pressing any buttons. View now at Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K Save $25 with coupon ADD4K Amazon/ZDNET Current price: $25

Original price: $50 With 4K resolution support, the Fire TV Stick 4K gives dumb TVs streaming access. It's available for $30 with a limited-time deal, but you can get it for $25 with the coupon code ADD4K. View now at Target

Fire TV 2-Series 32-inch Save $70 Amazon/ZDNET Current price: $130

Original price: $200 This 32-inch 2-Series Fire TV with an Alexa Voice Remote is perfect for small spaces, like an office or kitchen, especially at 35% off. View now at Amazon

Insignia Class F30 43-inch Save $40 Insignia/ZDNET Current price: $160

Original price: $200 You don't see a 43-inch 4K smart TV for just $160 every day, but today is one of those days. On the heels of Prime Day, the Insignia Class F30 43-inch Fire TV is down to $160 with a limited-time deal. This TV includes an Alexa remote that can search with a button. View now at Amazon

Toshiba Class C350 75-inch Save $180 Toshiba/ZDNET Current price: $470

Original price: $650 This 4K resolution 75-inch Fire TV is 28% off, available to Prime members for only $470. This Toshiba Class C350 2024 model features a bezel-less LED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, perfect for everyday viewing or family movie nights. View now at Amazon

More Prime Day 2024 Fire TV deals still available

Maria Diaz/ZDNET

FAQs

When was Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Amazon Prime Day 2024 was a two-day sales event on July 16 and 17.

Are Fire TVs really cheaper on Prime Day?

Yes, Fire TVs are some of the more discounted devices during (and sometimes after) the Prime Day annual sale. As someone who regularly monitors deals and has purchased two Fire TVs in two separate Prime Day events, I've always seen the biggest Fire TV discounts around the Amazon sales event.

Are there different Fire TV deals on day 2 of Prime Day?

In short, yes and no. Invite-only Prime deals -- or Lightning Deals -- may be different each day. Amazon confirmed last month that new deals may surface as often as every five minutes on the site. As always, deals only last as long as Amazon decides, with Lightning Deals offering a countdown to their expiration, and other deals' longevity depending on how fast products sell out (or don't). It's likely that as long as stock remains, many of the deals from Day 1 will remain live for Day 2, including deals on popular Amazon products such as laptops, Fire TVs, Kindles, Fire tablets, and Echo device

How did we choose these Prime Day deals?

ZDNET writers take pride in sharing the most helpful tech information available, and good deals are no exception. We're regularly testing new devices in different settings and looking for deals so we can share the best times to buy them when they're most discounted.

Discounts aren't everything. ZDNET also considers the value of these deal items by combining personal experience, price history, and competitor pricing.

