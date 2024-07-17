'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals of 2024
Nintendo is notoriously stingy about offering coupons, discounts, or sales events -- especially when it comes to digital games. However, if you're willing to do a little research and be very, very patient, it's possible to snag deals on everything from replacement charging docks and Joy-Cons to storage cases and games.
While Amazon Prime Day, which ends today, offers great discounts on Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5 games and accessories, Best Buy and Walmart are running their own sales events for more ways to save. I've gathered an extensive list of the best deals I could find so far, after comparing prices across multiple retailers and discount alert sites to ensure that you're getting the lowest prices possible.
Best Nintendo Switch deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024
- Nintendo Switch Lite with Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury for $251 (save $54 at Walmart): This bundle includes a travel-friendly Switch Lite console in turquoise, a 64GB microSD memory card, and a physical copy of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury.
- Lexar 1TB micro SDXC for $68 (save $62 at Amazon): Instantly add 1TB of storage to your Nintendo Switch for organizing your digital game library.
- SanDisk Licensed Nintendo 1TB microSDXC for $95 (save $55 at Amazon): This microSDXC card not only adds 1TB of storage to your Switch, but it's officially licensed by Nintendo for guaranteed compatibility.
- SanDisk Ultra 1.5TB microSDXC for $84 (save $66 at Amazon): Add 1.5TB of storage to your Nintendo Switch for downloading large game files.
- Hot Wheels Unleased 2: Turbocharged for $20 (save $30 at Amazon): This is a family-friendly racing game featuring over 130 Hot Wheels cars and new tracks to explore and master.
- Bluey: The Videogame for $30 (save $10 at Amazon): Based on the hit children's show, players join Bley and family on adventures through minigames and puzzles.
- Two Point Campus: Enrollment Launch Edition for $19 (save $21 at Amazon): Build and manage a variety of successful college campuses to entice students and staff and create the for-profit school of your dreams.
- Mortal Kombat 11 for $28 (save $31 at Amazon): The classic arcade fighting game is back with an all-new graphics engine, new fighters, and a character customization mode.
- Ori: The Collection for $30 (save $20 at Amazon): This collection contains both the critically acclaimed Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps.
- Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection for $28 (save $12 at Amazon): This collection includes seven classic titles for the Sega Genesis/MegaDrive, SNES, GameBoy, and GameGear.
- PowerA Enhanced wireless controller for $43 (save $17 at Amazon): This pro-style controller features a rechargeable battery and an Amazon-exclusive Mario skin.
- Current price: $251
- Original price: $305
This bundle includes a turquoise Nintendo Switch Lite console and a physical copy of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury and a 64GB microSD memory card. The Switch Lite can only be used in handheld mode, making it perfect for gamers who prefer to play on the go.
- Current price: $55
- Regular price: $69
Tears of the Kingdom is the long-anticipated follow-up to the award-winning Breath of the Wild. Link returns to Hyrule to investigate a new evil that threatens the peace of the kingdom.
- Current price: $38
- Regular price: $60
A remake of the beloved SNES classic, Super Mario RPG welcomes old and new fans alike with a revamped combat system, updated graphics, and party moves.
More Prime Day 2024 Nintendo deals
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword for $40 (save $20 at Best Buy): This is an updated and improved port of the original Wii title with enhanced graphics for the Nintendo Switch.
- Asus ROG Delta S wired headset for $169 (save $31 at Best Buy): This gaming headset features an AI-enhanced, noise-canceling microphone for crystal clear chat, as well as a lightweight design and RGB lighting to show off your personal style.
- Super Bomberman R 2 for $30 (save $20 at Amazon): This is a Mario Party-like game featuring several game modes like party games, tower defense, a battle royale, and even a level editor for creating custom maps.
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder for $47 (save $13 at Walmart): Mario's latest adventure features a huge cast of characters, new power-ups, and an all-new badge system for creating custom play styles and finding hidden secrets.
- Nintendo Switch OLED with neon red and blue Joy-Con: $294 (save $55 at Walmart): The is the OLED version of the Nintendo Switch with classic neon red and blue Joy-Con controllers.
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land for $40 (save $20 at Best Buy): Kirby is back in a new adventure, bringing new powers like shapeshifting into the mix to help solve puzzles and defeat enemies.
- Pikmin 4 for $45 (save $15 at Walmart): The cult classic series returns, letting players explore a new planet with the help of Pikmin, tiny creatures who build, fight, and scout for you.
- Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles for $30 (save $30 at Walmart): Based on the hit anime, players battle it out with their favorite characters through different arenas and test their skills against killer bosses.
- Cuphead for $25 (save $14 at Walmart): This notoriously difficult action platformer features a stunning, hand-drawn art style that takes inspiration from cartoons of the 1930s and fast-paced, bullet-hell combat.
- Bayonetta 3 for $39 (save $21 at Walmart): Bayonetta is back with new witch time and demon masquerade abilities to spice up the already over-the-top action.
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for $24 (save $36 at Walmart): Play through the story of the original trilogy as iconic characters, solving puzzles and battling enemies in signature silly Lego style.
- PowerA wireless controller for $50 (save $10): A pro-style controller for the Nintendo Switch console that features different characters from beloved franchises.
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe for $40 (save $20 at Best Buy): Mario and friends are back in a remaster of the Wii U platforming adventure through the Mushroom Kingdom.
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus for $40 (save $20 at Best Buy): An all-new open-world Pokemon adventure mixed with RPG elements that has players exploring the Hisui region for new Pokemon species and gym challenges.
- Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 for $20 (save $20 at Best Buy): This collection contains the original Metal Gear Solid trilogy for the PS1 as well as hours of bonus content.
- Tunic for $20 (save $15 at Best Buy): This critically acclaimed indie game is heavily inspired by classic dungeon crawler games like The Legend of Zelda and Dark Souls.
- Persona 5 Royal for $25 (save $35 at Best Buy): This version contains the base game and all DLC for the definitive version of Persona 5.
- Bayonetta 3 for $39 (save $21 at Walmart): Everyone's favorite witch is back with new Witch Time and Demon Masquerade abilities and new allies to help save reality.
- Joy-Con Switch controller in pastel purple and green for $64 (save $16 at Walmart): An additional Joy-Con controller for your switch in pastel purple and green.
- MLB The Show 24 for $30 (save $30 at Best Buy): The premier baseball simulator gives you the chance to work your way up from minor leagues to pro teams or manage fantasy league teams with rosters of current and retired players.
- Mario Strikers: Battle League for $40 (save $20 at Best Buy): Mario and friends put their own spin on soccer, donning stat-boosting gear and taking advantage of on-field power-ups.
- Hori Horipad Turbo wired controller for $20 (save $10 at Best Buy): This wired controller is designed more like a traditional gamepad for more comfortable gameplay.
- Terraria for $35 (save $15 at Walmart): Build a base, explore underground caverns, and gather supplies in this 2D adventure and management sim.
- Unicorn Overlord for $35 (save $25 at Walmart): An all-new RPG from Atlus, featuring 60 characters and a complex combat system.
- Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition for $77 (save $33 at Best Buy): The newest entry in the iconic fighting game franchise, Mortal Kombat, features an all-new fighting system and fatalities as well as six new playable characters, five new Kameo characters, early access to DLC characters, in-game currency, and a Jean-Claude Van Damme cosmetic skin for Johnny Cage.
- HyperX Cloud III wired headset for $79 (save $21 at Best Buy): This gaming headset connects to your Nintendo Switch via 3.5mm AUX and features DTS Headphones:X audio support for enhanced dialogue and in-game music. It also has an integrated microphone for in-game chat or Discord voice calls.
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for $55 (save $14 at Walmart): Link is back in an all-new adventure in the smash-hit sequel to Breath of the Wild. Create vehicles and weapons and solve puzzles with the new building system.
- Super Mario RPG for $40 (save $20 at Walmart): The SNES classic gets a remake for the Nintendo Switch with an all-new Breezy difficulty mode for RPG newbies and story-focused players, as well as a more complex combat system.
FAQs
When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
Amazon's biggest sales event of the year, Prime Day 2024 ends today, with major discounts across various product categories, including phones, laptops, TVs, audio, and more. While the best deals are available for Prime members only, sellers often mark down products for non-Prime members to take advantage of. The event officially takes place on July 16 and July 17.
Are Nintendo consoles and games really cheaper on Prime Day?
Nintendo is notoriously stingy about any sort of deal, sale, or markdown, especially when it comes to digital games. Savvy shoppers can, however, keep an eye on deal alert message boards and retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart to catch one-off markdowns and extended sales events.
How did we choose these Prime Day deals?
Not all deals are created equal, and not every product on sale is worth your time or attention. I checked sale prices across several retailers to find the best deals on everything from physical and digital games to charging cables, controllers, and storage solutions. I only chose accessory products from reputable brands and games from well-known developers and publishers. I also took customer reviews into account to verify quality and value.
Are there different Nintendo Switch deals on Prime Day 2?
Nintendo is fairly strict with their pricing, including physical and digital games, accessories like controllers, and consoles themselves. They rarely offer any discounts on their officially licensed hardware, and what discounts they do offer will remain the same across retailers and for the entirety of any sale period. However, some sale prices may expire earlier than others, so check back on this list often to make sure you're getting the best deals on Nintendo Switch games, consoles, and accessories.