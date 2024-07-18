X
Home & Office
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET's expert staff finds the best discounts and price drops from reputable sellers on a regular basis. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office Home Entertainment Gaming

The 28 best Nintendo Switch deals for Prime Day still available

Amazon Prime Day may be over, but you still have a chance to take advantage of these discounts on Nintendo Switch consoles, games, and accessories.
Written by Taylor Clemons, Staff Writer
Nintendo Switch Lite with Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury | Save $54 at Walmart
A turquoise Nintendo Switch Lite, it's retail box, a microSD card, and box for Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury on a green and blue background
Nintendo Switch Lite with Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
Save $54 at Walmart
View now View at Walmart
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | Save $14 at Walmart
The box art for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on a green and blue background
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Save $14 at Walmart
View now View at Walmart
Super Mario RPG | Save $22 at Walmart
The box art for Super Mario RPG on an orange background
Super Mario RPG
Save $22 at Walmart
View now View at Walmart

Nintendo is notoriously stingy about offering coupons, discounts, or sales events -- especially when it comes to digital games. If, however, you're willing to do a little research and be very, very patient, it's possible to snag deals on everything from replacement charging docks and Joy-Cons to storage cases and games.

See at Amazon

While Amazon Prime Day may be over, you can still find great discounts on Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5 games and accessories. Best Buy and Walmart are also running their own sales events for more ways to save. I've gathered an extensive list of the best deals I could find, after comparing prices across retailers and discount alert sites to ensure that you're getting the lowest prices possible.

Also: The best Prime Day deals right now

Best Nintendo Switch deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024

Nintendo Switch Lite with Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

Save $54 at Walmart
A turquoise Nintendo Switch Lite, it's retail box, a microSD card, and box for Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury on a green and blue background
Nintendo/ZDNET
  • Current price: $251
  • Original price: $305

This bundle includes a turquoise Nintendo Switch Lite console, a physical copy of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, and a 64GB microSD memory card. The Switch Lite can only be used in handheld mode, making it perfect for gamers who prefer to play on the go.

View now at Walmart

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Save $14 at Walmart
The box art for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on a green and blue background
Nintendo/ZDNET
  • Current price: $55
  • Regular price: $69

Tears of the Kingdom is the long-anticipated follow-up to the award-winning Breath of the Wild. Link returns to Hyrule to investigate a new evil that threatens the peace of the kingdom.

View now at Walmart

Super Mario RPG

Save $22 at Walmart
The box art for Super Mario RPG on an orange background
Nintendo/ZDNET
  • Current price: $38
  • Regular price: $60

A remake of the beloved SNES classic, Super Mario RPG welcomes old and new fans alike with a revamped combat system, updated graphics, and party moves.

View now at Walmart

Prime Day Nintendo Switch console deals

A Nintendo Switch being placed in its dock with Zelda: Breath of the Wild playing on it
CNET

More Prime Day 2024 Nintendo deals

nintendo-switch-lite
Nintendo

FAQs

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024? 

Amazon's biggest sales event of the year, Prime Day 2024, ended yesterday, with major discounts across various product categories, including phones, laptops, TVs, audio, and more. The event officially took place on July 16 and July 17.

Are Nintendo consoles and games really cheaper on Prime Day? 

Nintendo is notoriously stingy about any sort of deal, sale, or markdown, especially when it comes to digital games. Savvy shoppers can, however, keep an eye on deal alert message boards and retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart to catch one-off markdowns and extended sales events.

How did we choose these Prime Day deals?

Not all deals are created equal, and not every product on sale is worth your time or attention. I checked sale prices across several retailers to find the best deals on everything from physical and digital games to charging cables, controllers, and storage solutions. I only chose accessory products from reputable brands and games from well-known developers and publishers. I also took customer reviews into account to verify quality and value.

Are there different Nintendo Switch deals on Prime Day 2?

Nintendo is fairly strict with its pricing, including physical and digital games, accessories like controllers, and consoles themselves. They rarely offer any discounts on their officially licensed hardware, and what discounts they do offer will remain the same across retailers and for the entirety of any sale period. Some sale prices may expire earlier than others, so check back often to make sure you're getting the best deals on Nintendo Switch games, consoles, and accessories.

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

airtags-4-pack-2024

The 40+ best Amazon Prime Day deals under $100 that are still available

screenshot-2024-07-01-at-10-40-11am.png

Don't miss the 108 best Prime Day 2024 gaming deals: Last chance

screenshot-2024-07-01-at-10-40-11am.png

Last chance on the 40+ best Prime Day phone deals