'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The 28 best Nintendo Switch deals for Prime Day still available
Nintendo is notoriously stingy about offering coupons, discounts, or sales events -- especially when it comes to digital games. If, however, you're willing to do a little research and be very, very patient, it's possible to snag deals on everything from replacement charging docks and Joy-Cons to storage cases and games.
While Amazon Prime Day may be over, you can still find great discounts on Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5 games and accessories. Best Buy and Walmart are also running their own sales events for more ways to save. I've gathered an extensive list of the best deals I could find, after comparing prices across retailers and discount alert sites to ensure that you're getting the lowest prices possible.
Also: The best Prime Day deals right now
Best Nintendo Switch deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024
- Lexar 1TB micro SDXC for $74 (save $58 at Amazon): Instantly add 1TB of storage to organize your Nintendo Switch digital game library.
- SanDisk Licensed Nintendo 1TB microSDXC for $100 (save $505 at Amazon): This microSDXC card not only adds 1TB of storage to your Switch, but it's officially licensed by Nintendo for guaranteed compatibility.
- Hot Wheels Unleased 2: Turbocharged for $30 (save $20 at Amazon): This is a family-friendly racing game featuring over 130 Hot Wheels cars and new tracks to explore and master.
- Bluey: The Videogame for $30 (save $10 at Amazon): Based on the hit children's show, you can join Bluey and family on adventures through minigames and puzzles.
- Two Point Campus: Enrollment Launch Edition for $19 (save $21 at Amazon): Build and manage a variety of successful college campuses to entice students and staff and create the for-profit school of your dreams.
- Mortal Kombat 11 for $25 (save $34 at Amazon): The classic arcade fighting game is back with an all-new graphics engine, new fighters, and a character customization mode.
- Ori: The Collection for $30 (save $20 at Amazon): This collection contains both the critically acclaimed Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps.
- Current price: $251
- Original price: $305
This bundle includes a turquoise Nintendo Switch Lite console, a physical copy of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, and a 64GB microSD memory card. The Switch Lite can only be used in handheld mode, making it perfect for gamers who prefer to play on the go.
- Current price: $55
- Regular price: $69
Tears of the Kingdom is the long-anticipated follow-up to the award-winning Breath of the Wild. Link returns to Hyrule to investigate a new evil that threatens the peace of the kingdom.
- Current price: $38
- Regular price: $60
A remake of the beloved SNES classic, Super Mario RPG welcomes old and new fans alike with a revamped combat system, updated graphics, and party moves.
Prime Day Nintendo Switch console deals
- Nintendo Switch OLED with neon red and blue Joy-Con: $308 (save $40 at Walmart): This is the OLED version of the Nintendo Switch with classic neon red and blue Joy-Con controllers.
- Nintendo Switch Lite with Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury for $251 (save $54 at Walmart): This bundle includes a travel-friendly Switch Lite console in turquoise, a 64GB microSD memory card, and a physical copy of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury.
More Prime Day 2024 Nintendo deals
- Super Bomberman R 2 for $30 (save $20 at Amazon): This is a Mario Party-like game featuring several game modes like party games, tower defense, a battle royale, and even a level editor for creating custom maps.
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder for $47 (save $13 at Walmart): Mario's latest adventure features a huge cast of characters, new power-ups, and an all-new badge system for creating custom play styles and finding hidden secrets.
- Pikmin 4 for $45 (save $15 at Walmart): The cult classic series returns, letting you explore a new planet with the help of Pikmin, tiny creatures who build, fight, and scout for you.
- Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles for $30 (save $30 at Walmart): Based on the hit anime, players battle it out with their favorite characters through different arenas and test their skills against killer bosses.
- Cuphead for $25 (save $14 at Walmart): This notoriously difficult action platformer features a stunning, hand-drawn art style that takes inspiration from cartoons of the 1930s and fast-paced, bullet-hell combat.
- Bayonetta 3 for $39 (save $21 at Walmart): Bayonetta is back with new Witch Time and Demon Masquerade to spice up the already over-the-top action.
- PowerA wireless controller for $50 (save $10): This is a pro-style controller for the Nintendo Switch console that features different characters from beloved franchises.
- Tunic for $20 (save $15 at Best Buy): This critically acclaimed indie game is heavily inspired by classic dungeon crawler games like The Legend of Zelda and Dark Souls.
- Persona 5 Royal for $25 (save $35 at Best Buy): This version contains the base game and all DLC for the definitive version of Persona 5.
- MLB The Show 24 for $30 (save $30 at Best Buy): The premier baseball simulator gives you the chance to work your way up from minor leagues to pro teams or manage fantasy league teams with rosters of current and retired players.
- Terraria for $35 (save $15 at Walmart): Build a base, explore underground caverns, and gather supplies in this 2D adventure and management sim.
- Unicorn Overlord for $35 (save $25 at Walmart): This all-new RPG from Atlus features 60 characters and a complex combat system.
- Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition for $77 (save $33 at Best Buy): The newest entry in the iconic fighting game franchise, Mortal Kombat, features an all-new fighting system and fatalities as well as six new playable characters, five new Kameo characters, early access to DLC characters, in-game currency, and a Jean-Claude Van Damme cosmetic skin for Johnny Cage.
- HyperX Cloud III wired headset for $79 (save $21 at Best Buy): This gaming headset connects to your Nintendo Switch via 3.5mm AUX and features DTS Headphones:X audio support for enhanced dialogue and in-game music. It also has an integrated microphone for in-game chat or Discord voice calls.
- Super Mario RPG for $40 (save $20 at Walmart): The SNES classic gets a remake for the Nintendo Switch with an all-new Breezy difficulty mode for RPG newbies and story-focused players, as well as a more complex combat system.
FAQs
When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
Amazon's biggest sales event of the year, Prime Day 2024, ended yesterday, with major discounts across various product categories, including phones, laptops, TVs, audio, and more. The event officially took place on July 16 and July 17.
Are Nintendo consoles and games really cheaper on Prime Day?
Nintendo is notoriously stingy about any sort of deal, sale, or markdown, especially when it comes to digital games. Savvy shoppers can, however, keep an eye on deal alert message boards and retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart to catch one-off markdowns and extended sales events.
How did we choose these Prime Day deals?
Not all deals are created equal, and not every product on sale is worth your time or attention. I checked sale prices across several retailers to find the best deals on everything from physical and digital games to charging cables, controllers, and storage solutions. I only chose accessory products from reputable brands and games from well-known developers and publishers. I also took customer reviews into account to verify quality and value.
Are there different Nintendo Switch deals on Prime Day 2?
Nintendo is fairly strict with its pricing, including physical and digital games, accessories like controllers, and consoles themselves. They rarely offer any discounts on their officially licensed hardware, and what discounts they do offer will remain the same across retailers and for the entirety of any sale period. Some sale prices may expire earlier than others, so check back often to make sure you're getting the best deals on Nintendo Switch games, consoles, and accessories.