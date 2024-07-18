The 28 best Nintendo Switch deals for Prime Day still available

Nintendo is notoriously stingy about offering coupons, discounts, or sales events -- especially when it comes to digital games. If, however, you're willing to do a little research and be very, very patient, it's possible to snag deals on everything from replacement charging docks and Joy-Cons to storage cases and games.

While Amazon Prime Day may be over, you can still find great discounts on Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5 games and accessories. Best Buy and Walmart are also running their own sales events for more ways to save. I've gathered an extensive list of the best deals I could find, after comparing prices across retailers and discount alert sites to ensure that you're getting the lowest prices possible.

Also: The best Prime Day deals right now

Best Nintendo Switch deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024

Nintendo Switch Lite with Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Save $54 at Walmart Nintendo/ZDNET Current price: $251

Original price: $305 This bundle includes a turquoise Nintendo Switch Lite console, a physical copy of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, and a 64GB microSD memory card. The Switch Lite can only be used in handheld mode, making it perfect for gamers who prefer to play on the go. View now at Walmart

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Save $14 at Walmart Nintendo/ZDNET Current price: $55

Regular price: $69 Tears of the Kingdom is the long-anticipated follow-up to the award-winning Breath of the Wild. Link returns to Hyrule to investigate a new evil that threatens the peace of the kingdom. View now at Walmart

Super Mario RPG Save $22 at Walmart Nintendo/ZDNET Current price: $38

Regular price: $60 A remake of the beloved SNES classic, Super Mario RPG welcomes old and new fans alike with a revamped combat system, updated graphics, and party moves. View now at Walmart

Prime Day Nintendo Switch console deals

CNET

More Prime Day 2024 Nintendo deals



Nintendo

FAQs

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Amazon's biggest sales event of the year, Prime Day 2024, ended yesterday, with major discounts across various product categories, including phones, laptops, TVs, audio, and more. The event officially took place on July 16 and July 17.

Are Nintendo consoles and games really cheaper on Prime Day?

Nintendo is notoriously stingy about any sort of deal, sale, or markdown, especially when it comes to digital games. Savvy shoppers can, however, keep an eye on deal alert message boards and retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart to catch one-off markdowns and extended sales events.

How did we choose these Prime Day deals?

Not all deals are created equal, and not every product on sale is worth your time or attention. I checked sale prices across several retailers to find the best deals on everything from physical and digital games to charging cables, controllers, and storage solutions. I only chose accessory products from reputable brands and games from well-known developers and publishers. I also took customer reviews into account to verify quality and value.

Are there different Nintendo Switch deals on Prime Day 2?

Nintendo is fairly strict with its pricing, including physical and digital games, accessories like controllers, and consoles themselves. They rarely offer any discounts on their officially licensed hardware, and what discounts they do offer will remain the same across retailers and for the entirety of any sale period. Some sale prices may expire earlier than others, so check back often to make sure you're getting the best deals on Nintendo Switch games, consoles, and accessories.