Best small TVs 2022: 32 and 43-inch models for tiny spaces

Small TVs are a great choice for tiny rooms like college dorms, bedrooms, playrooms, or apartment living rooms. With 32 or 43-inch screen sizes, they're perfect for tucking away on a shelf, dresser, or dedicated stand and offer more placement options for wall mounting without taking up a ton of space. And just because you can't have a gigantic screen, that doesn't mean you have to give up awesome features. Brands like Sony, Samsung, and LG have small TVs that still offer the kinds of features you've come to expect for home entertainment, including: integrated voice controls, 4K resolution, streaming capabilities, Bluetooth connectivity, and screen mirroring. Even brands like TCL and Hisense, while being more budget-friendly, still offer small smart TVs with core features for streaming movies and shows. Not all small TVs are created equal, so I put together a short list of the best ones you can buy and have broken down their features to help you find the perfect fit for your space as well as your wallet.

Sony X80K Best overall Sony Screen size: 43-inches | Resolution: 4K | HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Panel type: LED If you're looking for a TV that's on the smaller side, you'd be hard-pressed to find one better than the Sony X80K. The 43-inch screen delivers top-notch 4K resolution that's enhanced by Sony's proprietary Motionflow XR technology which reduces motion blur for buttery-smooth action as well as Dolby Vision HDR for even better color and detailing. The TV's processor also uses Sony's XR-reality pro technology to upscale non-4K content so everything from old Hollywood classics to early 2000s sitcoms look as good as the hottest blockbusters and Netflix originals. The X80K features a preloaded suite of apps like Netflix, Disney+, and HBO Max so you can start streaming your favorite shows and movies right out of the box, and it's optimized for use with the PlayStation 5, letting gamers get the most out of their new console. The voice-enabled remote works with both Alexa and Hey Google for hands-free controls, and you'll be able to share media right from your smartphone or tablet with AirPlay 2. Pros: Dolby Atmos/Dolby Vision support

Voice controls

AirPlay 2 support Cons: Only 60Hz refresh rate

No Chromecast support

No Apple HomeKit support

Samsung Q60A Best 32-inch Samsung Screen size: 32-inches | Resolution: 4K | HDR: Quantum HDR, HLG | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Panel type: QLED If a 43-inch TV is still a bit too large for your space, the 32-inch Samsung Q60A is your best bet. Not only will you get great 4K resolution, this TV also features Samsung's object tracking sound technology that follows the on-screen action for 3D audio without the need for extra speakers or soundbars. It even has built-in sensors that monitor ambient sound and light to automatically adjust volume and screen brightness so you can enjoy your favorite shows and movies in almost any environment. The voice-enabled remote works with Samsung's Bixby, Alexa, and Hey Google for hands-free controls, or you can connect your new TV to the Samsung SmartThings app to better integrate it into your smart home network; the app allows you to use the voice assistant on the TV to control things like smart light bulbs and other electronics rather than needing to stay in-range of a smart speaker. With the multi-view feature, you can watch two videos simultaneously; which is perfect for keeping up with news headlines or sports scores while also going through your third re-watch of Seinfeld or 3 hours of old Vine compilations on YouTube. You can even use the Q60A as a remote PC monitor, so you can access your desktop or laptop and work from the comfort of your couch. Pros: Object tracking sound

4K resolution

Remote PC access Cons: No Dolby Vision/Dolby Atmos support

Only 60Hz refresh rate

TCL 3-Series Best ultra-budget pick TCL Screen size: 32-inches | Resolution: 720p | HDR: N/A | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Panel type: LED For shoppers working with an extremely limited budget, the 32-inch TCL 3-Series is a saving grace. Retailing comfortably under $200, you'll not only save money, you'll still get a great smart TV. It uses the Roku platform to give you access to hundreds of streaming apps like Hulu, Spotify, and Paramount+ to let you start streaming right out of the box. You can also download the companion app to your smartphone or tablet to turn your mobile device into a voice-enabled remote for easier searching and browsing. The 3-Series also works with Alexa and Hey Google-enabled smart speakers for expanded voice controls and better integration into your smart home network. The Roku platform keeps your connected devices and most-used apps in a single, simplified home menu for easier access; which means no more navigating confusing menus or needing to memorize HDMI input names to watch a DVD, play a game, or launch an app. The TV also has a built-in digital tuner so you can watch local news and sports, even if you've cut the cord with your cable or satellite provider and moved exclusively to streaming. Pros: Built-in digital tuner

Great price

Works with Alexa and Hey Google Cons: Only 720p

Voice controls requires app or smart speaker

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series Best for streaming Amazon Screen size: 43-inches | Resolution: 4K | HDR: HDR10, HLG | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Panel type: LED If you've cut the cord and moved to exclusively streaming your shows and movies, the 43-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni Series is the perfect TV for your space. Since it runs on the Fire TV platform, you'll not only get access to things like built-in Alexa voice controls and the Prime Video app, but also hundreds of other apps and even Alexa Skills to turn your TV into the ultimate entertainment hub. You'll also get great 4K resolution and Dolby Digital Plus audio for a more cinematic experience. You can connect the TV to compatible Echo speakers for whole-home audio while streaming music or use the built-in microphone to make two-way calls with your TV and stay in touch with family and friends. With support for Apple AirPlay, you'll be able to share media from your iOS mobile device for more ways to entertain. You can set up a custom home audio system via Bluetooth connectivity or the HDMI ARC port to take advantage of everything your soundbar, subwoofer, and speakers have to offer. Pros: 4K

Alexa built-in

AirPlay support Cons: No Dolby Vision/Dolby Atmos support

No Hey Google support

LG NanoCell 75 Series Best for gaming LG Screen size: 43-inches | Resolution: 4K | HDR: HDR10, HLG | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Panel type: LED Console gamers whose living rooms or dedicated gaming spaces are on the smaller side will love the 43-inch LG NanoCell 75. It has a dedicated game optimizer mode that lets you adjust both white and black balance for better colors and detailing as well as choose a picture mode that best suits your favorite game genres or toggle VRR settings on and off. It has 3 HDMI inputs as well as an RF connection so you can set up multiple consoles, including retro ones like the SNES for the ultimate gaming space. With Bluetooth surround sound, you can connect up to two wireless speakers, soundbars, or subwoofers to create a custom home audio configuration that provides a more immersive experience without a headset. The NanoCell 75's processor uses LG's ThinQ AI technology to provide excellent native and upscaled 4K resolution so current and older generation games look their best. The TV works with Alexa, Hey Google, and even Siri for hands-free voice controls so you can switch on your console with a word. And sports game fans will love the sports alert feature which keeps you up-to-date on the latest scores, stats, and league standings so you can put together the ultimate fantasy roster. Pros: Plenty of ports and connections

Bluetooth surround ready

Dedicated game mode with VRR support Cons: No Dolby Vision or Dolby Atmos support

No A/V connections for certain console generations

How did we choose these small TVs? Aside from screen size, I chose a variety of models from both big brands like LG and Sony as well as TCL and Hisense. I also picked models at different price points to accommodate almost any budget as well as TVs that still offered features that you've come to expect for home entertainment: streaming capabilities, screen mirroring, 4K resolution, HDR support, and voice controls.

Which small TV is right for you? The first thing you need to do is hammer out a budget for your new TV. Not all small TVs are created equal, with some having relatively high price points while others, like the TCL 3-Series, are designed with strict budgets in mind. Once you know how much you're willing to spend, the next step is to research brands and models to see which features are "must-haves" and which are "nice to haves" since fancier features like object tracking sound and Dolby Vision support will affect how much a TV costs. Product Price Resolution Screen size Sony X80K $648 4K 43-inches Samsung Q60A $448 4K 32-inches TCL 3-Series $160 720p 32-inches Amazon Fire TV Omni Series $300 4K 43-inches LG NanoCell 75 Series $359 4K 43-inches

What size TV do I need for a small bedroom? To find the ideal TV size for a smaller bedroom, you'll have to measure (in inches) from where the TV will be mounted to the wall or placed on a dedicated stand or dresser, then divide that measurement in half. If your bed or chair is between 64 and 86 inches (about 5 ft. 4 inches and 7 ft. 2 inches, respectively), either a 32 or 43-inch television will be perfect for your space.

What's the smallest smart TV you can purchase? Insignia offers a 24-inch Fire TV, though I didn't include it on this list for a variety of reasons. The first of which being that a 24-inch screen is often too small for just about any typical space, including bedrooms, and second that for the price it's not as good a value as it's 32 or 43-inch counterparts. It retails for about $120 and has streaming capabilities, but only offers 720p resolution, 2 HDMI ports, and lackluster audio quality.

What's the smallest OLED TV you can buy? In 2022, LG and Sony both plan to launch 42-inch OLED televisions: the LG C2 and Sony BRAVIA XR A90K. Since pre-order links are not available yet (the C2 will release sometime in May while the Sony A90K will drop in July), but when they do launch, expect to pay a hefty price. The LG C2 will retail for $1,399.99, and Sony hasn't released any pricing details yet, but I'll be willing to bet it will have a similar price tag (if not a bit higher at around $1,499 or even $1,599).