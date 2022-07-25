Streaming favorite shows and movies have become a popular pastime. Whether it's rerunsof The Office or watching the hottest new series on Netflix, streaming devices and sticks bring hours of entertainment into our living rooms and bedrooms with the push of a button or two.
And because of that, the devices you use to stream are some of the most important -- but often overlooked -- gadgets we all have in our homes.
In early 2021, Apple updated the Apple TV 4K for the first time since 2017, and it was long overdue. Improvements included a new, faster processor that may make some Apple TV users happy -- but the show's real star is a completely redesigned Siri Remote.
The new remote has a dedicated power button to control your TV, and the touchpad has been replaced with an iPod-like jog wheel. It remains to be seen if Apple added the ability to find the new remote using Siri. That would be useful for when it inevitably gets lost in your couch.
Enough about the remote, the Apple TV 4K will allow you to stream shows from every major streaming platform, play games available in the App Store or Apple Arcade, and can stream Apple's Fitness Plus workouts.
The only downside of the Apple TV 4K is its price. Starting at $179 for 32GB of storage, or $199 for 64GB of storage, it's by far the most expensive streaming device on our list.
Read the full review: Apple TV 4K (2021) review
Pros:
Cons:
The Roku Ultra is the company's high-end streaming box that comes with a built-in remote finder and the ability to stream audio through the remote's 3.5mm headphone jack, so you don't wake your partner when binging on your favorite show late at night. Heck, it even comes with a pair of earbuds. And you can use the Roku app on your phone to stream to your wireless earbuds if you want to get really fancy.
It will stream 4K content and has access to Roku's suite of apps and services, and even supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Roku has added AirPlay 2 and HomeKit compatibility to all 4K streaming devices in its lineup, meaning Apple fans can stream directly to the box from their Apple devices or even use Siri to control the TV.
Prefer Alexa or Google Assistant? The Roku Ultra supports both of those, as well.
Pros:
Cons:
Google updated its Chromecast streaming device in late 2020, and for the first time, it was poised to compete directly with the likes of Amazon and Roku. The biggest change to the streaming device was the addition of a physical remote, something previous Chromecast models had all lacked. Instead of simply "casting" content from your phone or tablet, anyone in your home could stream their favorite shows with the click of a few buttons.
In order to accommodate the new remote, the new Chromecast now uses the Google TV interface.
At $49.99, it's one of the more affordable streaming devices you'll find. It plugs directly into the HDMI port on your TV, with a small disc-shaped unit attached. You'll get 4K content with HDR support and access to Google's growing app library that includes nearly every major streaming service available.
Pros:
Cons:
Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K looks like a really big USB thumb drive that plugs directly into your TV's HDMI port. The remote offers direct access to Alexa, so you'll be able to control all of your smart home devices (like turning off the lights to watch a movie) or ask for random bits of information.
It supports Dolby Atmos for the audio aficionados. As for streaming, you'll get access to the Fire TV catalog of apps and services with support for every major platform and even some games.
Read also: Amazon Fire TV Stick differences: Your options compared
Pros:
Cons:
Also: How to use Amazon Fire Stick
Don't want a streaming stick? Amazon's Fire TV Cube is a worthwhile option. Even though it hasn't received a hardware refresh in a couple of years, it's still considered the high-end streaming device from the online retail giant. The cube-like design doubles as an Echo device, allowing you to give hands-free voice commands without using the remote. There's a light bar across the top of the unit that lets you know when Alexa is listening.
You can stream 4K shows through any of the supported streaming services (which includes all of the major players like Netflix, YouTube and Disney+), and if the service supports it, you can take advantage of the Fire TV Cube's support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos audio.
The Fire TV Cube appealing to some because it can also be used to control the rest of your home entertainment setup, including your sound system or TV itself, using the built-in IR sensor.
Read the full review: Amazon Fire TV Cube review
Pros:
Cons:
We chose the Apple 4K TV thanks to the updated Siri Remote and the ability to stream every platform with the push of a button. And you can get your gaming on by downloading games in the App Store or using Apple Arcade.
Here's a look at how the top home streaming devices compare:
Best streaming device
Price
4K availability?
Supports Dolby Atmos?
Apple 4K TV
$129.99
Yes
Yes
Roku Ultra
$88
Yes
Yes
Google Chromecast 3 Generation
$28
Yes
Yes
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
$49.99
Yes
Yes
Amazon Fire TV Cube
$119.99
Yes
Yes
Since there are many streaming devices available, choosing the right one for you comes down to your buying preferences, budget, and must-have features. There are also many factors other to consider. Does your TV support 4K? 4K HDR? Dolby Vision? Do you care if your streaming devices take full advantage of what your TV supports? Other factors to consider include whether your home is better integrated with Amazon's Alexa platform, Google Assistant, or Apple's HomeKit offering.
Lastly, consider your budget. The Apple TV 4K is by far the most expensive device we included in this list, but for those who are deeply invested in Apple's ecosystem, it's worth the extra price. However, for those who want something more flexible, a Roku or Google device with support for all three assistant platforms may make more sense.
This table breaks these down to help you with your choice:
Choose this home streaming device…
If you want or are…
Apple 4K
Best overall
Roku Ultra
Best for audio enthusiasts
Google Chromecast (3rd Generation)
Best budget streaming stick
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Best for smart home integration
Amazon Fire TV Cube
Most powerful Amazon home streaming device
ZDNet tested several of the top contenders. We're also familiar with the brands making all the popular streaming devices and have plenty of experience using their software platforms. When compiling our list of the best ones, we asked colleagues for their input, read customer reviews, and ultimately researched and compared the main candidates by factors such as pricing, user interface, movie and TV show selection, and more. Not only did we carefully craft this guide, but we meticulously update it and maintain it throughout the year to ensure it has the latest and most accurate information available.
A streaming device transforms your TV into an entertainment hub, whereby you can stream movies, shows, music--even live TV. How it works is with some devices, you'll connect the streaming stick to an HDMI port on your TV. Depending on your model, the location can be the side or back.
After connecting it, you'll want to ensure your TV is on the input corresponding with the HDMI port your streaming stick is in. For other devices, you can connect them through Wi-Fi to use them.
Yes, you'll need an Amazon account. However, you can sign up for one for free without having to do Prime membership.
Make sure you have a TV that supports the video resolution you want, like 4k. You'll also want to have a higher-speed internet plan (download speeds of at least 25 Mbps). That said, if you have multiple users sharing the same connection, then you should choose a higher speed package if available. Doing this ensures you have a smooth, reliable connection without any hiccups.
If you're unsure about the ones on this list, here are some other options that might fit your needs more: