'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
TVs are a big gift for the holiday season, and if you're unsure where to start, we have you covered. I've been covering TVs for a while now, and whether you're looking for a large living room addition or just a small TV screen to catch the news while you meal prep, you can find a TV for any recipient.
From Samsung to Amazon, price range all over. No matter what, with our list, you can find a great model within your price point.
Must read:
Below are the best 8 TV gift ideas for the holiday season.
Having tested this model myself, the Hisense U8H TV works best in a living room that may receive some afternoon sun to make it bright. It features a 4K Mini-LED screen that's gives a near bezel-less impression when I'm watching movies and TV shows.
It has a more narrow viewing angle, making it great for smaller living rooms. The recipient will also get the Google OS that makes it easy to continue watching shows from the home screen. This Hisense model is one of the best on the market for the price point, making it a great choice for holiday gifting.
This Samsung model isn't just a TV. Because of its design, the customizable bezel looks like a portrait and can display famous artworks on the screen when it's in Ambient Mode. The recipient won't be using that mode much, because the Frame also comes with Samsung's Smart Tizen operating system that makes it easy to pull up favorite apps and even watch some live TV.
Under the TV screen, the recipient will get a billion different color shades with 100% color volume. There's something for everyone in this TV, too – with Samsung's Gaming Hub, the kids can stream XBox games straight from the TV, no console required (but you'll have to pay a subscription).
Looking for the best of the best on the market right now? Get 8K picture right in your home with the QN800B. Like its other family member on this list, The Frame, the QN800B features the Samsung Smart Tizen operating system and 100% color volume.
I found that when watching TV and movies, the picture clarity was unmatched for this TV, offering me vivid detail that automatically adjusts to the space's light. It also automatically upscales all content to 8K images for a beautiful picture, no matter if the TV displays a movie, video games, or TV shows.
For the sports fan, the blur-free picture quality on this model from Sony will help your gift recipient enjoy their favorite games. The 4K Processor X1 gives a picture that's smooth, clear, and full of color, automatically upscaling older content.
Because it's a Google TV, this model comes with Google Assistant alongside the Google TV features, making it easy to organize content all in the home hub.
Self-lit OLED pixels come together to create a great picture quality on this OLED model. Designed for a darker space or for those that prefer a more cinematic experience, the A9 Gne5 AI Processor offers a 4K picture with automatic upscaling. Expect a bright picture with LG's signature Brightness Booster Max, too.
In addition to the 4K upscaling, the C2 series smart TV offers a specialized Filmmaker Mode that's enhanced with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos.
Samsung's Neo QLED model offers not only Dolby Atmos but also Object Tracking Sound+ technology to give your gaming a whole surround sound vibe. Considered our best pick for a gaming TV, the recipient can use the Multi-View feature to pull up a walkthrough while gaming to get through difficult parts of the game.
Having reviewed this TV myself, I felt impressed by the picture quality and the different modes including Film Mode, Intelligent Mode, and even an EyeComfort Mode for late nights or long gaming sessions.
Amazon's latest and greatest TV model comes in two sizes -- 65-inches and 75-inches -- and was designed to do everything, from gaming to streaming. It not only comes with HDR10+ Adaptive, but HDR10, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ Gaming, and HLG so you can game, stream, and enjoy your screen across an array of tasks.
It's the first in the line to offer the Fire TV Ambient experience, adaptive brightness, and full array local dimming. Those embedded into the Alexa smart home system will greatly enjoy the hands-free Alexa voice commands on this device.
It's hard to beat the price for the specs that you get with this TCL model. Featuring a 50-inch screen and Auto Game mode, the gamer in your life can enjoy low latency and a dedicated picture setting for optimal picture.
When not gaming, the recipient can use the built-in Chromecast to stream shows, movies, and mode from an Android or iOS device. With 60 local dimming zones for extra contrast and QLED technology, this TCL TV combines the best of both gaming and streaming.
While this LG G1 OLED series offers a dedicated Gallery Design page for viewing art when in Ambient Mode, it's also a great option for viewing sports and live action moments thanks to the OLED Motion Pro. For movies, there is a specialized Home Cinema Experience with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos for a great picture and surround sound.
For those with a smart home, this TV will come with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built in.
For those that just need to catch up on the news while cooking dinner or like to have a super small TV in a small space, this Insignia is a great gift choice. It's a no-frills TV that offers 720p HD resolution for streaming shows, cooking videos, and more from the 32-inch screen.
The DTS Trusurround offers an immersive surround experience and is wall mountable. For those with kids, it comes with parental controls, too.
While TVs can run in the thousands, you can still find a great deal on a TV this holiday season. Below we've rounded up the best deals on TVs in time for the holidays.
We found an array of TVs knowing that everyone has different tastes and preferences, especially when it comes to their streaming and gaming on the big screen. For each of the products on this list, we took into consideration who might use each model. We also took into account the reviews on these products, and, if we've reviewed it, our own personal experiences to make sure that the recipient of your gift will receive a quality product.
In general, you'll want something that reflects the recipient's interest and take into account where the TV will be placed. As an example, if it's a darkened space, an OLED might be better, whereas the bright nature of the QLED models will be better suited to a living room.
Additionally, size is very important, as you don't want to get a 65-inch TV knowing that the TV stand can only handle up to 50-inches of space. The great news is that most of the TVs on this list come in multiple sizes, so if you see something on this list that catches your eye, you can just adjust the size for your needs.
OLEDs and QLEDs use the same general idea: power, light, and color sources. Exactly how the panels operate and get these sources is what differentiates them.
QLED screens use quantum dot technology to create images. It will give you enhanced color and detailing on-screen compared to its LED counterparts, but it's not "quantum" in any way -- that's simply a marketing catchphrase to separate if from LED. These TVs are more suited for bright spaces.
LED screens, on the other hand, use mini LED lights that individually light, creating true blacks and helping colors pop on the screen. Because it's not a cheap panel to produce, they're usually pricier. These TVs are more suited to darkened spaces.
4K is the gold standard these days, and unless you plan to keep around your TV for years or want the absolute best picture on the market, opt for the 8K graphics. As someone whose familiar with 8K models, the picture quality is stunning and for shows like House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power, it's worth the investment.
However, no streamer runs 8K content as of yet, and gaming consoles can't produce 8K graphics -- everything you see on the screen involves automatic upscaling as of right now. Realistically, you're better off enjoying the 4K models rather than spending and extra couple thousand on the 8K picture.