Most of the best TV screens today are flat and lightweight enough to be mounted on a wall. However, there are times when it's best to place one on a TV stand. You may be in a rental where you can't drill into the walls. Or you have several other components such as amps, gaming consoles, or speakers that also need a home near the television.
The question is, how do you choose a great TV stand? We sifted through dozens of the best-selling options available to compare pricing, features, quality, and customer opinions to bring you a shortlist of the best TV stands. So, whether you're watching the Super Bowl or catching up on The Last of Us, you'll have the right equipment to optimize your viewing experience.
Specs: 48 x 16 x 29 inches, 85 pounds, holds up to a 55" TV, cord management ports
BELLEZE's Norelle TV stand features the hottest design style of the moment -- modern farmhouse. The look is warm and unique enough to fit in a modern or traditional home. The stand has the best storage options of the ones reviewed -- you'll find open spots for components such as DVRs or gaming consoles, as well as open storage in the center and two sections behind doors for hidden storage. The piece looks like an elegant furniture piece that is versatile enough to work as a TV stand, entryway table, or even a dining or kitchen cabinet.
Specs: Two L-shaped pieces measuring 41.34 x 11.65 x 16.93 inches, 46.42 pounds, top supports up to 110 pounds, holds up to a 75" TV
If you'd like a modular TV stand that can be configured in different ways, the two L-shaped pieces of the DEVAISE stand are a good option. Stack and expand the pieces from 55" to 80".
The openings can be used to store items including routers, audio and video equipment, gaming consoles, books, speakers, and more. Best of all, the TV stand is only $80 -- you can always add another set for a three-dimensional look or to wrap around a corner.
Specs: 55 x 16 x 24 inches, 81.8 pounds, can hold up to 75 pounds, up to a 60" TV, steel frame with glass shelves
If you'd like a TV stand with enough style to take a room next-level, Henn&Hart's TV stand is a good option. It features steel and glass for a look that works with most televisions and home decor styles. We chose the handcrafted blackened bronze finish, but there's also a fashion-forward gold finish. The stand has plenty of spots for all your TV accessories, with four openings divided over a 6" and 13" high shelf.
Specs: 58 x 16 x 25 inches, 95 pounds, top supports up to 150 pounds, holds up to a 65" TV, cord management ports
If you're looking to complete a room with more than a TV on a cabinet, this model can be a unique option. It includes an electric fireplace that outputs up to 4,600 BTU to heat up a 400 square foot room. The stand is available in 16 colors, including painted black and white, or stains that allow the rustic wood finish to shine through. Besides ample space for the television, two cubbies to the left and right of the fireplace include an adjustable shelf to maximize storage.
Specs: 55 x 16 x 24.5 inches, 95 pounds, top supports up to 66 pounds, holds up to a 55" TV, 8" to 9" high shelves
Yaheetech's industrial-style stand is low-profile and versatile. You can sit your TV on it or use the stand as a bench, coffee table or low bookcase. The metal frame with X-detail is fairly simple to assemble. The vintage wood surfaces add a low-maintenance and warm, personalized look. The long, open shelves are 8" and 9"; tall enough to fit most components easily.
Specs: 45.52 x 15.6 x 20.9 inches, 48.4 pounds, holds up to a 50" TV, cord management ports, adjustable shelves
There are several small details that add extra quality to the Norway TV stand. The sleek door doesn't have a knob. Instead, pushing on the door will pop it open. All shelves are adjustable. The two-tone design includes a vintage walnut finish for most of the cabinet, with a matte black door and legs. Overall, it is a good TV stand for smaller TVs. It measures less than four feet in width to fit in space-challenged rooms. In addition, the turned legs raise the cabinet off the ground which opens up a smaller space, creating flow instead of heavily anchoring your TV zone in the room.
Specs: 55 x 15.5 x 18.6 inches, 38 pounds, holds up to a 60" TV, adjustable legs, two built-in USB ports and four standard plug outlets
Corners are often-overlooked spots in a home that end up collecting dust. If you have limited space, placing a television in a corner could be a good solution. The Unikito corner TV stand makes the most of a room's corner by taking advantage of the wasted space. The metal frame is light enough to move, yet sturdy enough to hold a television as large as 60". Plus, you have plenty of shelving for other components beneath the television. Cable management is easy -- the stand comes with a strip holding two USB ports and four power outlets so you don't have to worry about reaching to the back of the corner to access power.
We chose the BELLEZE Norelle Modern Farmhouse Wood TV stand due to its timeless design, covered storage, and 100-day return guarantee. Here's a look at how the best TV stands compare on pricing, TV size supported, and weight limit:
Best TV stand
Price
TV size supported
Weight limit
BELLEZE Norelle Farmhouse Wood TV stand
$190
Up to 55"
85 pounds
DEVAISE Flat Screen TV stand
$80
Up to 80"
46.42 pounds
Henn&Hart TV stand
$174
Up to 60"
75 pounds
Walker Edison Wren Classic 4 Cubby Fireplace TV stand
$348
Up to 65"
150 pounds
Yaheetech Industrial TV stand
$108
Up to 55"
95 pounds
Wampat Norway Mid Century Modern TV Stand
$170
Up to 55"
48.4 pounds
Unikito Corner TV stand
$140
Up to 60"
38 pounds
Choosing the right TV stand comes down to budget, styling preferences, and how much space you want to devote to the stand. If you're seeking a clean look, the Henn&Hart TV stand is a fantastic choice. Meanwhile. the Unikito Corner TV stand is ideal when you hope to maximize functionality without taking up much space. Below, our table illustrates which purposes best serve these TV stands:
Choose this best TV stand
If you want or are…
BELLEZE Norelle Farmhouse Wood TV stand
The best overall TV stand
DEVAISE Flat Screen TV stand
A modular design stand
Henn&Hart TV stand
A TV stand offering modern design elements
Walker Edison Wren Classic 4 Cubby Fireplace TV stand
A TV stand with an electric fireplace
Yaheetech Industrial TV stand
A TV stand offering an industrial look
Wampat Norway Mid Century Modern TV Stand
The best Mid Century design
Unikito Corner TV stand
Best corner TV stand
If you've done any research on TV stands, you're aware of how many are available. The stands that made our list passed the following tests:
Versatility: Each stand's style and features were evaluated to ensure the furniture piece can work in a variety of rooms and can hold the most popular TV sizes. TV stands that could be expanded with other pieces won points.
Pricing: Value was a high priority. Finding the best TV stands that are affordable but made of quality materials to withstand use over time was essential.
Construction: Only television stands built to withstand the weight of a larger television and components were selected.
Design: Unique features such as extra storage, integrated lighting or special design touches stood out.
Assembly ease: Avoiding cabinets that require lots of effort to build was a big consideration. In addition, prefab cabinets tend to be sturdier since they eliminate the possibility of human error when putting a tv stand together.
Customer reviews: Although detailed specs and photographs are helpful, they sometimes fall short. Customer reviews can be helpful in determining a manufacturer's accuracy when it comes to describing the product.
When choosing the best TV stand, make sure to refer to your television model's specs. A 60" television refers to the screen size, which is measured diagonally. The actual TV dimensions are typically smaller than the screen size.
A TV stand is typically a low, simple cabinet for your television to sit on. A TV entertainment center usually has the look of a tall, built-in wall cabinet and includes additional shelving and storage, with the television as the centerpiece of the unit.
Most TV stands are lower than an average cabinet. They're designed for a TV to sit at a height where you can enjoy viewing from eye level. For most rooms, a TV stand top of roughly 24" from the ground will provide a viewing range of 36" to 48" inches in height, with the center of the screen around 40" to 42".
If you're not sold on a TV stand completely you may have a few alternatives. You could mount the TV on the wall, although most individuals in search of a TV stand decided to skip wall mounting the television for practical or design purposes. You can go with a furniture piece that integrates the television. Many can hide the TV behind closed doors when not in use for a cleaner, more minimalist look when you don't want the television to be the focal point of a room.
With these things in mind, here are a few more alternatives worth considering: