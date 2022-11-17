/>
Black Friday gaming deal: The Asus ROG Strix PC is $500 off at Amazon

This pre-Black Friday deal on a top gaming tower PC isn't to be missed.
We have a few weeks before the official Black Friday shopping event begins, but we've noticed US retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are all launching pre-sales at the start of November. Right now, we've spotted a great deal on the high-spec Asus ROG Strix G10 gaming desktop PC, which normally retails for $1,499. Amazon has discounted the tower PC by 30% for only $1,003, saving you $496. 

The Asus ROG Strix G10 gaming desktop PC is a tower with an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 (12GB) Graphics, 1TB SSD storage, and 16GB RAM. There are two isolated air chambers to reduce the risk of overheating, and the case has a transparent side panel with 20 decorative LEDs.

Also: Early Black Friday gaming deals on sale now 

If you plan to purchase this gaming rig as a gift or as an upgrade for your home office, don't forget that you'll also need to invest in a suitable monitor. We recommend you add the Asus ROG Strix G10 gaming desktop PC to your cart today, because we don't know how long this deal will last. You can also view our favorite gaming monitors if you're still browsing for the best PC based on your needs and budget.

Also: The best gaming PCs: Top rigs for pros, casual gamers, and creators

