'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
When it comes to capturing extreme content, GoPro cameras are the way to go. With the 5.3K, 60 frames-per-second capabilities of its 23MP camera, this GoPro HERO10 Black action cam is made for wild experiences.
Along with the camera, this package includes two rechargeable batteries, a mini extension pole, a magnetic swivel clip, and a case to keep all of these items protected.
With the GoPro GP2 chip, you'll get incredible processing speed to keep up with every adventure you capture while wearing this action cam. Plus, if you want to bring this camera out on the waves, the HERO10 features a hydrophobic lens cover that repels water -- so you'll get the best shots no matter the weather.
Also: Best Prime Early Access deals on cameras that are still live
If you want to use this camera to take photos as well as video, this GoPro camera has the capability to capture 15.8MP pictures from the 5.7K video.
Additionally, if you like slo-mo, you're in luck. This camera can shoot 8x slo-mo at 2.7K resolution. When it comes to camera versatility, GoPro is the brand to beat -- and the GoPro HERO10 Black action camera lives up to that reputation.