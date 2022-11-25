'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Gaming laptops are never going to be cheap, so finding one where you're saving big on the retail price is rare. Finding a good deal on one that's actually a really solid system built from some of the best components is even rarer.
Normally priced at $2,799, the Razer Blade 14 is currently available for $1,999.
A combination of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, and 16GB of RAM gives this the power of a desktop system in a compact, laptop format.
While aimed at gamers, the 1TB SSD also makes this a good choice for video editors who want a stylish system with lots of power.
Also: The 36 best Black Friday deals you can shop at Walmart right now
Unlike a Mac, the Razor Blade 14 has a whole bunch of ports - 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A Ports, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with Power Delivery and DisplayPort 1.4 port -- making this a very flexible platform for those looking for a system that combines power with style.