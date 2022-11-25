/>
X
Home & Office
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office Home Entertainment Gaming Gaming Devices

Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop is a major Black Friday bargain at $1,000 off

During this year's Black Friday 2022 sale, save a massive $800 on the Razer Blade 14. A very powerful 14-inch laptop, perfect for gaming, video rendering and more.
Written by Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, Contributing Writer on
The powerful Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop

Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop

Razer

Gaming laptops are never going to be cheap, so finding one where you're saving big on the retail price is rare. Finding a good deal on one that's actually a really solid system built from some of the best components is even rarer.

Normally priced at $2,799, the Razer Blade 14 is currently available for $1,999.

Razer Blade 14 tech specs

  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
  • Display: 14-inch 2560 x 1440 QHD 165Hz refresh
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
  • RAM: 16GB DDR4
  • Storage 1TB SSD
  • Operating system: ‎Windows 10 Home
  • Dimensions: 8.66 x 12.59 x 0.66 inches
  • Weight: 3.92 lbs
  • Cooling: Vapor chamber

ZDNET Recommends

A combination of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, and 16GB of RAM gives this the power of a desktop system in a compact, laptop format.

While aimed at gamers, the 1TB SSD also makes this a good choice for video editors who want a stylish system with lots of power. 

Also: The 36 best Black Friday deals you can shop at Walmart right now

Unlike a Mac, the Razor Blade 14 has a whole bunch of ports - 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A Ports, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with Power Delivery and DisplayPort 1.4 port -- making this a very flexible platform for those looking for a system that combines power with style.

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

Black Friday gaming deal: Gigabyte's A5 K1 gaming laptop is 40% off
GIGABYTE A5 K1 gaming laptop

Black Friday gaming deal: Gigabyte's A5 K1 gaming laptop is 40% off

The 153 best Black Friday gaming deals on consoles, PCs, laptops, and games
A splash image with the Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy logos along with a Nintendo Switch, Xbox controller, and Shure MV7 microphone on a blue and green background

The 153 best Black Friday gaming deals on consoles, PCs, laptops, and games

The 37 best Black Friday laptop deals on Dell, Mac, Chromebook, and more
Dell Latitude E7270

The 37 best Black Friday laptop deals on Dell, Mac, Chromebook, and more