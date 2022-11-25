/>
This LG 34-inch Curved Monitor for $340 is a steal for PC gamers

Fully immerse yourself in any game you play with this LG 34" Curved Monitor for $340 dollars for Black Friday 2022 -- a rare 32% discount.
Written by Josh Slate, Contributor on
LG curved monitor showing a racing game
LG

Whether you game on console or PC, having a curved monitor is a must-have for avid gamers. After purchasing a Samsung curved monitor a couple months ago, it baffles me how I went so long without it. While it doesn't make too much of a difference if you use your computer to play games like Madden, FIFA, and third-person games, this LG 34" Curved Monitor will enhance your experience in RPGs, first-person shooters, and even sim racing.

Also: The best Black Friday gaming deals

Gaming can be intense, infuriating, or super satisfying. But, in order to get the most out of your skills, you need a monitor that can provide quick response time and great visuals. This LG monitor has a refresh rate of 160Hz and a screen size of 34 inches, making sure you don't miss a single thing when you are gaming.

ZDNET Recommends

The screen with HDR10 provides more dynamic visuals with the incredible contrast and color of HDR content. With the 160Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium capabilities mean limited screen tearing and stuttering.

Also: The best curved monitors

Along with the stellar picture this monitor promises, there are two 7W speakers on this unit with Waves MaxxAudio technology to make your gaming experience that much better. 

With a monitor as powerful as the LG 34" Curved Monitor, a deal like this is rare. Whether you're an avid gamer or a remote worker looking for more screen space, this monitor caters to anyone's needs.

