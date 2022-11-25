'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
When you navigate to Best Buy's Black Friday TV and projector deals hub and sort by best-selling, the first item that comes up out of 313 items is the Samsung 75-inch LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV. It usually sells for $850, but you can purchase it for $580 this Black Friday -- a savings of $270.
It's not difficult to see why this TV tops the charts. The extra large 75-inch screen optimizes everything you watch to a lifelike 4K UHD resolution. That means that you get 4X the pixels of the standard Full HD resolution for a sharper viewing experience. The smart aspect of the TV means that you can connect directly through the TV to online streaming services like Netflix and Hulu. You can choose to get rid of cable now.
The TV uses a smart platform called Tizen, an operating system specific to Samsung devices. You can connect the smart TV to Amazon Alexa-enabled devices for voice control over turning on the TV, adjusting its volume, etc. Voice control also extends to Google Assistant devices. The TV works with AirPlay 2 so that you can stream or share content from your Mac, iPad or other Apple device to the 75-inch screen. That means you can play music or movies from your iPhone to this TV.
The Samsung 75-inch smart TV, tabletop stand, remote control, power cable, and manual all come in the box.
If this TV is out of your price range, consider smaller, yet still comparable in quality, alternatives like Costco's 65-inch Samsung LED 4K UHD TV for $450 this Black Friday or Target's 50-inch Samsung 4K UHD TV for $300 this Black Friday.
