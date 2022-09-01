'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Whether you're going on a final camping trip before the grounds start to shutter or just hosting an outdoor family gathering this weekend, the Bose SoundLink Color II speaker can help keep the music going – and it's on sale right now for the lowest price ever. Usually the Bluetooth wireless speaker retails for $129, but the price has dropped to only $79 – a 39% discount.
Coming in four colors – soft black, citron, aqua blue, and polar white – the wireless speaker last up to eight hours on a single charge, and when it runs low you can recharge it via a USB cable. It can be paired with any Bluetooth-enabled device, be it a tablet or a phone, and it even pairs with another SoundLink speaker to create a party mode.
Use it in an office for taking calls and other meetings with its 30-foot Bluetooth range, or pair it with your phone outdoors thanks to its rugged, waterproof IPX4 design. The speaker works with Google and Siri and for voice commands, too, and you can control it from the accompanying Bose Connect app.
Right now, you can get this deal for $79 and save $50 on this portable Bluetooth speaker. It's currently available at Amazon, and be sure to pick it up now so you can get it in time for your Labor Day cookout. And if you're still wanting other options, be sure to check out our picks for best Bluetooth speakers.