/>
X
Home & Office
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office Home Entertainment Speakers

Need tunes for your camping trip? Bose's Bluetooth speaker is 39% off

This waterproof speaker can double as a way to enjoy music and take calls. Take it on the go for camping trips or simply set it up at home for your Labor Day party.
rebecca-isaacs
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on
Bose SoundLink Cloud II Bluetooth speaker
Amazon

Whether you're going on a final camping trip before the grounds start to shutter or just hosting an outdoor family gathering this weekend, the Bose SoundLink Color II speaker can help keep the music going – and it's on sale right now for the lowest price ever. Usually the Bluetooth wireless speaker retails for $129, but the price has dropped to only $79 – a 39% discount

Coming in four colors – soft black, citron, aqua blue, and polar white – the wireless speaker last up to eight hours on a single charge, and when it runs low you can recharge it via a USB cable. It can be paired with any Bluetooth-enabled device, be it a tablet or a phone, and it even pairs with another SoundLink speaker to create a party mode.

ZDNET Recommends

Use it in an office for taking calls and other meetings with its 30-foot Bluetooth range, or pair it with your phone outdoors thanks to its rugged, waterproof IPX4 design. The speaker works with Google and Siri and for voice commands, too, and you can control it from the accompanying Bose Connect app.

Right now, you can get this deal for $79 and save $50 on this portable Bluetooth speaker. It's currently available at Amazon, and be sure to pick it up now so you can get it in time for your Labor Day cookout. And if you're still wanting other options, be sure to check out our picks for best Bluetooth speakers.

ZDNET Recommends

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

Microsoft found a new way to anger customers and why are you surprised?
gettyimages-1238869000-microsoft-logo-sign.jpg

Microsoft found a new way to anger customers and why are you surprised?

Apple wants you to buy one more thing before iPhone 14
Apple logo

Apple wants you to buy one more thing before iPhone 14

How to hide an Apple AirTag on your bike (and why you should)
Specialized Turbo Tero 5.0 review | Best electric bike | Best ebike

How to hide an Apple AirTag on your bike (and why you should)