Buy a Samsung Frame TV for up to $1,000 off right now at Best Buy
If you've been looking for a quality TV that won't ruin the aesthetics of your living room, look no further: Samsung's popular The Frame TV is on sale at Best Buy during its Black Friday in July event, which happens to fall the same week as Amazon Prime Day. Right now, find discounts on the 65-inch Frame TV (for $1,300, or $700 off), the 75-inch Frame TV (for $2,000, or $1,000 off), and the 85-inch Frame TV (for $3,800, or $500 off).
The Frame is a QLED 4K TV, with an anti-reflection matte display to limit glare day and night. When you turn on Art Mode, the TV becomes a display for your personal art or photo collection, or for iconic pieces from the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
The Frame TV also includes a slim-fit wall mount, so you can hang the TV flush against the wall to look like, well, a picture frame. Samsung also aims to limit unsightly cables with just one cable needed, keeping eyes on the display itself. You can also pick a customizable bezel to make The Frame fit into your home decor.
