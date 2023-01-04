CES 2023 Day 1: The biggest announcements so far

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The first day of CES 2023 just wrapped, and if you missed out on our YouTube coverage, tweets, and more, no worries. With hundreds of companies present and thousands of people flocking to Las Vegas for the event, we're on the ground getting hands-on looks at every innovative product, from computers to televisions.
Set to run through Sunday, Jan. 8, the weeklong conference is when most major tech companies announce new innovations for consumers.
This year, while we're still expecting announcements from many major companies, some have already begun their announcements.
Below, you'll find today's biggest announcements from major players like Samsung, Nvidia, and GE.
Once long-rumored, at last it's now here: The GeForce RTX 40 series GPU has come to laptops. Featuring faster, more efficient, and more capable units powered by Nvidia's Ada Lovelace architecture, they will be featured across many laptops, by brands including Alienware, Acer, HP, and Lenovo.
Read more: Nvidia's latest Studio Laptop series showcases its fastest, most powerful GPUs.
If you're tired of the kids complaining about not having their video games on road trips, Nvidia's GeForce Now is partnering with BYD, Hyundai, and Polestar to integrate the cloud service into cars. The cloud service will allow family members to game in the backseat on the go.
Read more: Nvidia's GeForce Now gaming service is coming to cars.
From the new Acer Nitro 16 and 17 to the Predator Helios 16 and 18 laptops, Acer is once again bringing the power to its portable powerhouses. In addition to these laptops, which feature the new Nvidia RTX 40 series GPUs, Acer also debuted a 45-inch curved OLED gaming monitor.
Read more: Acer's CES 2023 gaming lineup boasts high-end laptops, big and fast monitors.
The first of the major tech companies to reveal a new TV during CES, LG didn't disappoint, offering major upgrades to consumer-favorite panels like the C2, G2, and Z2. All TV panels will feature a new a9 AI processor Gen6 chip for improved performance for both cinephiles and console gamers.
Read more: LG announces new C, G, and Z OLED TV lineups at CES 2023.
Intel may have dropped the new flagship CPU last September, but that didn't stop the company from debuting a deluge of speedy new processors today. You'll see the largest improvements in laptops' and chromebooks' chipsets.
Also dropping today is the Evie Ring, a wearable that is en route to be the first FDA-approved licensed pulse oximeter that can also track women's health stats, such as cycle tracking, heart rate, and skin temperature. It will even track moods to help women understand the "why" behind their moods.
Read more: The Evie Ring may have a grip on women's wellness other wearables don't.
Ahead of Samsung's First Look event tonight, the tech company announced new additions to its Odyssey family: the Odyssey OLED G9, the 49-inch gaming monitor with "dual UHD" technology; and the upgraded Odyssey Neo G9. Also announced today was the 5K ViewFinity S9 monitor for studio workers.
Read more: Samsung's Odyssey G9 gaming monitor family to add OLED, 8K models.
In addition to the Odyssey G9 monitors, Samsung also dropped a plethora of home entertainment TVs, including the QN900C 8K QLED TV, S95C 4K QLED, and S95C 4K OLED panels. For lifestyle-oriented consumers, Samsung also revealed the latest iterations of the Freestyle, The Premium, and The Frame models.
GE's smart home announcement includes a plethora of new smart lighting features, including Cync Dynamic Effect hexagon wall panels, new A19 and BR30 bulbs, and more. In addition to integrating with Alexa and Google Assistant, the new lighting will be compatible with Matter (but no retroactive upgrades to the Cync line).
Read more: GE Lighting adds new Cync hexagon panels, customizable neon lights, and more.
Whether you're still awaiting new drops from other major companies or just curious to see what's in store during the rest of CES, stay tuned. As the week progresses, more companies will drop announcements, and you can expect major releases in the coming days.
In the meantime, be sure to check back tomorrow to get the scoop on more announcements from CES. You can also read our guide to CES, where we're providing you the TL;DR for all of your conference-related questions.