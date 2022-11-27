/>
The 9 best Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals on Samsung, ASUS, and LG displays

Upgrade your gaming experience by grabbing yourself a 240Hz gaming monitor in this weekend's great deals that continue through Cyber Monday.
Written by Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, Contributing Writer on
ZDNET Recommends

You've got the powerful processor and the beefy graphics card, and your system is packed with fast RAM -- but have you put thought into the main part of any gaming PC setup? 

The bit you look at.

The display.

Upgrading to a monitor with a fast 240Hz refresh rate can massively improve the gaming experience. Smoother gameplay is more immersive and engaging, and oftentimes can make the difference between winning and losing.

Best Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals

Below are the best deals we could currently find on 240Hz gaming monitors.

Sceptre 27 inch 240Hz 1080p Gaming Monitor (save 28%)
untitled-3
  • Current price: $180
  • Original price: $250
  • Display size: 27 inches
  • Refresh rate: 240Hz
  • Resolution: FHD 1080p
  • Response time: 1 ms
View now at Amazon

AOC C27G2Z 27-inch Curved Frameless Ultra-Fast Gaming Monitor (save 17%)
untitled-4.jpg
Amazon
  • Current price: $200
  • Original price: $240

Display size: 27 inches
Refresh rate: 240Hz
Resolution: FHD 1080p
Response time: 0.5 ms

View now at Amazon

AOC C32G2ZE 32-inch Curved Frameless Gaming Monitor (save 30%)
untitled-5
  • Current price: $196
  • Original price: $280

Display size: 31.5 inches
Refresh rate: 240Hz
Resolution: FHD 1080p
Response time: 4 ms

View now at Amazon

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 Curved Gaming Monitor (save 36%)
untitled-6
  • Current price: $900
  • Original price: $1,400

Display size: 48.7 inches
Refresh rate: 240Hz
Resolution: QHD Wide 1440p
Response tme: 1 ms

View now at Amazon

Also: The best Black Friday 2022 gaming deals

Z-Edge UG32P 32-inch Curved Gaming Monitor (save 14%)
untitled-7.jpg
Amazon
  • Current price: $240
  • Original price: $280

Display size: 32 inches
Refresh rate: 240Hz
Resolution: FHD 1080p
Response time: 1 ms

View now at Amazon

ASUS ROG Swift 360Hz PG259QNR 24.5-inch HDR Gaming Monitor (save 17%)
untitled-8.jpg
Amazon
  • Current price: $330
  • Original price: $399

Display size: 25 inches
Refresh rate: 360Hz
Resolution: FHD 1080p
Response time: 1 ms

View now at Amazon

LG UltraGear QHD 32-Inch Gaming Monitor (save 33%)
untitled-9.jpg
Amazon
  • Current price: $470
  • Original price: $700

Display size: 32 inches
Refresh rate: 240Hz
Resolution: QHD Wide 1440p
Response time: 1 ms

View now at Amazon

How did we choose these 240Hz gaming monitor Black Friday deals?

We trawled through all of the major retailers, mainstream deal sites, and more niche deal sites to find the best offers on products. We then selected the best offers among those from the most reputable retailers to share with you.

When is Black Friday 2022?

This year's Black Friday shopping extravaganza fell on Nov. 25, but the sales are ongoing through Cyber Monday, and will continue through the holiday shopping season. 

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday is on Nov. 28, following Black Friday. While bargains are available every day between now and the end of the year, Black Friday and Cyber Monday remain the two biggest shopping days of the year.

What are the Black Friday deals right now?

