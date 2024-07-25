Disney+, Hulu and Max streaming bundle is now available for almost 40% off

Rainer Puster/Getty Images

In a move that seems like a tilt back toward basic cable that everyone cut the cord on years ago, three major streaming services that were formerly competitors are joining forces and offering a combined bundle.

Starting today, a new bundle with Disney+, Hulu, and Max streaming services is on sale. The trio costs $16.99 a month with ads, or $29.99 a month without.

Also: The best live TV streaming services for cord cutters: Expert tested

The agreement brings together content from dozens of properties, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Simpsons, HBO, Warner Bros. Studios, Discovery Channel, DC, Cartoon Network, Food Network, and more.

Individually, Disney+ is $7.99 a month, Hulu is $7.99 a month and Max is $9.99 for the ad-supported plans. For the ad-free versions, Disney+ is $13.99, Hulu is $17.99, and Max is $16.99. Considering the combined prices, the new bundle is nearly 40% off.

Even if you subscribe to the bundle, you'll still access each service through its own app.

Disney+ does have an existing bundle with Hulu available for $9.99 a month with ads and $19.99 a month without. If you're moving from that bundle to the new one, you're paying about $7 a month for Max.

Even though the average US customer pays more than $77 a month for streaming subscriptions, most services are fighting to retain subscribers in a crowded market as viewers try to save money. If customers sign up for multiple services under a reduced rate, they're more likely to stay on either because of the price or because there's certain content they don't want to miss.

Also: How to watch the 2024 Summer Olympics: Every streaming option

Just last week in its quarterly letter to shareholders, Netflix rejected the possibility it would partner with any former rivals, instead combining with Peacock and Apple TV+.

You can sign up for the new bundle on any of the three service websites. If you're a current customer of any of the three, you can switch from your existing subscription to the bundle.