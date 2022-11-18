'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Got a gamer in your life and don't know what to get them for the holidays? Many online and brick-and-mortar retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Newegg are offering excellent discounts on everything gaming-related. PC gamers can save big on major components like processors, graphics cards, and storage drives while console gamers can bundle games or snag a new console on the cheap.
And while the best sales and discounts are usually only available on the day of, you can snag great deals all month long online. So make sure to keep your eyes peeled to save a bit of cash while checking things off your shopping list. And to help you find the best sales and deals, we've rounded up the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday gaming deals. You can keep reading below to save big on gaming laptops, components, and accessories.
The last time this page received an update, these were the latest Black Friday gaming deals worth checking out:
Below are the best early gaming deals we found could find. Further down the page, you'll see other interesting gaming deals we spotted at Amazon, Best Buy, and other top retailers.
You can save big on this top-rated gaming keyboard from Razer. The Huntsman Elite is a full-sized, mechanical keyboard designed with optical switches for accuracy, speed, and elimination of ghosting. It also features per-key RGB lighting, so you can show off your personal style or sync with other RGB peripherals and components.
Don't let the word "refurbished" scare you. This high-end gaming laptop from Acer is packed to the brim with top-tier components like an Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super graphics card, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB storage drive. And if you need a bit more peace of mind, it's covered by a 90-day limited warranty.
Now is a great time to get your hands on a great CPU for either a new PC build or if you're looking to upgrade your current gaming rig. This CPU features 12 cores and 24 threads as well as a base clock speed of 3.7GHz for plenty of power for playing the latest triple-a titles. You can also overclock the CPU to 4.8GHz if you need more juice for graphically demanding games.
While this gaming laptop is manufacturer refurbished, that shouldn't put you off. This AMD-based laptop uses a Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, a 1TB SSD, 16GB of RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card. The 15.6-inch, 1440p screen gives you plenty of real estate and detailing to let you truly appreciate every game in your library.
Whether you're a content creator who needs storage for raw, high-res photos and video files or a hardcore PC gamer with a vast library, the Seagate IronWolf Pro 18TB HDD has more than enough storage space for you. This traditional hard-disk drive has a max speed of 7200 RPM as well as a 256MB cache to give the drive a 300TB-per-year workload rating -- which is more than enough for average users and even the busiest content creators. It's also covered by a 5-year warranty and a 3-year data recovery plan to retrieve lost or corrupted data.
The Gigabyte Aero 16 XE4 is almost $1000 off at Newegg, making it easier and more affordable to get your hands on a top-tier gaming laptop. It's built with an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. The 15.6-inch display uses an AMOLED panel for enhanced color, detailing, and contrast so every game looks its best. It even has a Thunderbolt 4 port for connecting a second display, charging devices, and transferring game files between storage drives.
The HyperX QuadCast is a great microphone for let's players, Twitch streamers, and anyone who uses Discord for in-game chats with friends and teammates. It uses a USB cable to connect to your computer, so you don't need to spend extra money on a fancy pre-amp or power supply to get the best sound. It also uses four different polar patterns to give you the best sound detection for chat, podcasts, and interviews as well as a built-in shock mount to reduce vibrations that can be a pain when editing audio.
The Shure MV7 is an excellent, higher-end microphone designed for experienced let's players, Twitch streamers, and content creators. It uses either a USB or XLR connection for all-in-one power and recording or expert-level adjustments, respectively. The ShurePlus MOTIV app gives you additional control over equalizer settings so your audience hears your voice instead of background noises. It also comes with a desk tripod for fast set-up and easy placement.
You can save almost 50% on the Razer Iskur X extra large gaming chair right now at Amazon. This chair is built for comfort and ergonomics, with high-density foam cushioning that supports and evenly distributes your weight and a contoured backrest that hugs your body. It's also upholstered in synthetic leather for style and easy cleaning.
Here are some other gaming Black Friday deals happening right now at Amazon:
Here are some other gaming Black Friday deals happening right now at Walmart:
Here are some other gaming Black Friday deals happening right now at Best Buy:
Here are some other gaming Black Friday deals happening right now at Target:
Here are some other gaming Black Friday deals happening right now at Newegg:
Here are some other gaming Black Friday deals happening right now at Newegg:
I did my best to choose deals that had at least a 20% discount since gaming laptops and consoles can be quite expensive. I also tried to have a good mix of PC and console gaming deals to appeal to all gamers. And I've made sure to include PC components like CPUs and hard drives for PC gamers looking to build new rigs or update current setups.
This year, Black Friday is on Nov. 25. And while this is a traditional day for sales and deals at many brick-and-mortar retailers like Walmart and Target, you can find excellent deals online all month long to get a jump on your Christmas list.
Cyber Monday 2022 is on Nov. 28. And while many of the best deals happen day-of, you can also snag great discounts all month long at online retailers like Amazon and Newegg.
ZDNET scoured Black Friday sales to find the best deals:
Our experts also split out the best deals by retailer, brand, and category, which you can see below.
Finally, here are some of the cheapest deals we've found so far: