Our Echo Pop, known as Ziggy, has become a staple in our home. Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Amazon dropped its latest lineup of smart speakers in late May, and one of them is now the lowest-priced Echo speaker out of all its Prime Day deals. The Echo Pop It is the company's newest and most compact mainstream speaker with Alexa built-in, and though it's fresh off the boat, it's already seeing a 55% discount from its regular $40 price, available for a limited time for $18 as part of a Prime Day 2023 deal.

The Echo Pop came to serve a purpose for those who don't want to commit to a full-sized smart speaker, want a sleeker, more compact look versus the spheric look of an Echo Dot, or want a more affordable smart speaker.

Read the review: A portable smart speaker for small spaces

It's the perfect starter smart speaker for anyone looking to start getting to know Amazon Alexa and dive deeper into a smart home ecosystem. At just over half the size of an Echo Dot, the Echo Pop doesn't disappoint; it's no Sonos speaker but packs a mean punch in a small package.

The Echo Pop can very well fill a room with sound, and if that sounds like it may not come in handy for a speaker set for your college kid's dorm room or to listen to your audiobooks at $18, it's certainly worth it.