'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Echo Pop vs Echo Dot: Which Prime Day deal should you choose?
Amazon Echo speakers are the best way to introduce the Alexa ecosystem into your smart home. As Prime Day unfolds, we're seeing significant discounts on these Amazon devices, including the lowest prices ever for many of them. The Echo Pop at $18 and Echo Dot at $25, Amazon's two most compact smart speakers, are two of these heavily discounted devices.
Also: The best Prime Day deals: Live updates
The Echo Pop is newer than the Echo Dot and is marketed as the company's most compact speaker. At about two-thirds of the size of the already-compact Echo Dot, the Echo Pop is best suited for small rooms and can be tucked away in the corner of a desk. The slightly larger Echo Dot is about the size of an Apple HomePod mini and delivers more potent sound.
Read on to learn more about how the Echo Pop and Echo Dot compare and which is best suited for which sort of user.
You should buy the Echo Pop if...
1. You need a compact speaker
The Echo Pop is Amazon's smallest and most affordable smart speaker, perfect for a small room -- such as a dorm or kid's room. Because it doesn't feature a screen and can go unnoticed, it's a simple way to introduce yourself to the Alexa ecosystem or give someone access to Amazon's voice assistant in a simple, unintimidating way.
Review: Amazon Echo Pop review: A portable smart speaker for small spaces
The Echo Pop is a perfect option if you're looking for a compact speaker for your kid's desk, a guest room, or an area you don't use often. However, it can be slightly unreliable in larger rooms or when tasked with bigger assignments, which brings me to my next point.
2. You plan on everyday music streaming, podcasts, or audiobooks
The Echo Pop is surprisingly loud, but the sound quality decreases greatly when the volume increases. This is why the Echo Pop is meant for smaller rooms and is so much cheaper than other Echo devices, especially during Prime Day, at only $18.
Also: The 20 best Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals
The Echo Pop won't be the life of the party in a backyard barbecue. Still, it's excellent for listening to music informally when hanging out in your room, catching up on your favorite podcasts, and listening to audiobooks. Having Alexa built-in makes it more enticing, as you can use the AI-powered voice assistant to control smart devices around your home.
You should buy the Echo Dot if...
1. You need Alexa to be more reliable
Because the Echo Pop is a smaller, more affordable smart speaker than the Echo Dot, it also lacks some of the Dot's best features. The Echo Dot is reliably responsive and capable of hearing me from across the room easily, whether it's playing music or not.
The Echo Pop, in turn, appears to have a simpler microphone array that is easily overpowered by high volumes. I've often found Alexa unable to hear me on the Echo Pop when the volume is too high, which can be frustrating, especially because it doesn't have an action button.
Also: The 30+ best Prime Day Amazon Echo device deals
The Echo Dot features a volume up and down, a mute, and an action button. The latter is a way to wake Alexa without talking to it, which would come in handy in the Echo Pop when it can't hear me. Unfortunately, I've unplugged the Echo Pop when it can't hear me, so it stops blasting "The wheels on the bus."
2. You want room-filling sound
The Echo Dot isn't a high-end speaker but it's great for most users. It can deliver room-filling sound from a small package, as the audio doesn't deteriorate as much as the Echo Pop's when the volume goes up. For example, you can pair two Echo Dots to function as external speakers for a TV and get stereo sound better than audio from most inexpensive TVs.
Also: The 25 best Prime Day Fire TV deals
At $25, I'd recommend the Echo Dot to most users looking for a reliable smart speaker with Alexa built-in that can deliver sound from all directions.
Alternatives to considerView at AmazonView at AmazonView at Best Buy
When will this deal expire?
Deals are subject to sell out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on this deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.