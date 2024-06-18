Get 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $40 with this deal

Get three months of access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for a discount right now. Stack Social

If you've been thinking about trying out Xbox's subscription gaming service Game Pass, now is a great time to get started: Stack Social is offering a deal to get three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate access for Xbox consoles, PCs, and mobile devices for just $40 -- down from its usual price of $51.

Game Pass Ultimate allows you to play over 100 games across both PC and Xbox consoles, including popular titles like Starfield, Forza Motorsport, Grand Theft Auto, Gears of War, Halo, and many more. New games are added all the time, including Xbox Game Studios titles the day they release.

This discount is also stackable -- you can buy up to five codes to build a 15-month subscription at a discount. The deal is available for both new and current users, and works in any country that supports Ultimate Game Pass.

The catch is that if you don't want to become a regular subscriber and pay $17 a month after the first three discounted months, you'll have to cancel your subscription within your Microsoft account before it auto-renews.

Get three months of Xbox Game Pass for $40 at Stack Social now.