Amazon is selling their Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Fire TV as part of Prime Day 2022 for only $49.99. (This deal expired but this 32-inch Fire TV is still discounted at $99.99 as part of Prime Day 2022).
Don't underestimate it based on size, though. The Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Fire TV offers a surround sound experience from its built-in soundbar, thanks to DTS TruSurround technology. The picture quality is also not to be dismissed: this HD 720p display offers a clear and brilliant picture that is worth every penny.
Right from the remote control, Alexa Voice Remote is also included to control your television or simply ask Alexa about the weather.
This television is a great fit for a bedroom, home office, gym, playroom, or even to upgrade your monitor if you'd like. Its size translates to great versatility, and the price is hard to beat.