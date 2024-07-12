'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Get an Echo Pop smart speaker for just $18 with this Prime Day deal
The Echo Pop is the company's most compact mainstream speaker. It comes in four colors and has Alexa built-in. This Prime Day, the Echo Pop is available for a limited time for $18, at a 55% discount from its regular $40 price.
The Echo Pop was created for those who don't want to commit to a full-sized smart speaker, and who want a sleeker, more compact look than the spheric look of an Echo Dot, or who want a more affordable smart speaker.
It's the perfect starter smart speaker for anyone looking to get to know Amazon Alexa and dive deeper into a smart home ecosystem. At just over half the size of an Echo Dot, the Echo Pop doesn't disappoint; it's no Sonos speaker but packs a mean punch in a small package.
The Echo Pop can fill a small room with sound, making it a great fit for a college kid's dorm room or for listening to audiobooks while relaxing at home. At $18 this Prime Day, it's certainly worth it.
