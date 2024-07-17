'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Get the all-new College Football 25 game and a PlayStation 5 Slim console for just $575 at Amazon
As a two-time University of Alabama graduate, there are a few things that I've learned are inevitable after my time on campus: death, taxes, and the Crimson Tide. Needless to say, there's probably no one more excited for EA's College Football 25 video game to release than every diehard college football fan (like me) across the country (which is a lot).
EA already launched exclusive early access to the deluxe version of the highly anticipated game on Monday and will officially launch the standard version on Friday, July 19. The title's comeback was announced in early 2021, and it's the first game in the College Football series in 11 years. Perhaps the best part? New games like this one rarely see discounts, but right now, Amazon is offering an exclusive bundle deal that allows you to snag the new game and the PlayStation 5 Slim console for $575 (save $30).
To get this offer, all you need to do is add both the College Football 25 game and the PlayStation 5 Slim console to your cart, and upon checkout, $30 will be removed from your cart.
The PlayStation 5 Slim console typically sells for $499, and doesn't see sales often. Our team of experts saw select bundle deals on sale throughout the 2023 holiday season, but have yet to see any deals with the new College Football 25 game -- until now. Plus, because the game is still technically a preorder offer until Friday, Amazon's Pre-order Price Guarantee has you protected. If the Amazon price decreases between the time you place your order and the end of the day of the release date, you'll receive the lowest price, either through a price adjustment in your unshipped order, or through a refund following the release date.
So if you're looking to snag the new College Football 25 and a new PlayStation 5 Slim console, now's your chance to save a little cash. This would make a great birthday or early holiday gift (nothing wrong with early shopping!), and is a perfect bundle for a student heading off to the college dorm for the first time. Take advantage while this deals live, and shop more Prime Day gaming deals here.
When will this deal expire?
Offer details: Add EA Sports College Football 25 and PlayStation 5 console (Slim) to cart to be eligible to save $30 on the PlayStation 5 console (Slim). Must be shipped and sold by Amazon.