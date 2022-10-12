/>
X
Home & Office
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office Home Entertainment

Amazon Prime camera deal: $100 off the GoPro HERO10 camera

Get ski season-ready with 20% off a GoPro HERO10 Black in Amazon's Early Prime Access Sale, otherwise known as its second Prime Day.
josh-slate
Written by Josh Slate, Contributor on
Hands holding up a GoPro HERO10 Black in front of graffiti
GoPro

When it comes to capturing extreme content, GoPro cameras are the way to go. With the 5.3K, 60 frames-per-second capabilities of its 23MP camera, this GoPro HERO10 Black action cam is made for wild experiences.

Along with the camera, this package includes two rechargeable batteries, a mini extension pole, a magnetic swivel clip, and a case to keep all of these items protected. 

ZDNET Recommends

With the GoPro GP2 chip, you'll get incredible processing speed to keep up with every adventure you capture while wearing this action cam. Plus, if you want to bring this camera out on the waves, the HERO10 features a hydrophobic lens cover that repels water -- so you'll get the best shots no matter the weather. 

Also: Best Prime Early Access deals on cameras

If you want to use this camera to take photos as well as video, this GoPro camera has the capability to capture 15.8MP pictures from the 5.7K video. 

Additionally, if you like slo-mo, you're in luck. This camera can shoot 8x slo-mo at 2.7K resolution. When it comes to camera versatility, GoPro is the brand to beat -- and the GoPro HERO10 Black action camera lives up to that reputation. 

Amazon Prime Day October

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

The 16 best camera deals during Amazon Prime Day in October
placeholder-image-for-best-lists

The 16 best camera deals during Amazon Prime Day in October

Is GoPro still the best action camera? Well, it depends
Placeholder product image alt text

Is GoPro still the best action camera? Well, it depends

Theragun deal: Save $100 on a handheld massage gun for October Prime Day
placeholder-image-for-best-lists

Theragun deal: Save $100 on a handheld massage gun for October Prime Day