'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Grab a portable LG speaker for up to 40% off right now
Prime Day may be over, but summer sales are still in full swing at LG. During its Black Friday in July event, you can save up to 40% on audio must-haves like portable speakers, party speakers, earbuds, and more.
We're big fans of LG's home entertainment offerings -- the company makes one of the best soundbars we've tested, and several of our favorite OLED TVs.
With this Black Friday in July sale, you'll find deals on LG's line of XBOOM Go portable speakers, including $50 off the XG8T (featuring up to 15 hours of battery life and military-grade durability built to withstand high temperatures, rain, and sand). You'll also find discounts on the XBOOM portable tower speaker line, including $200 off the XL7 speaker (offering up to 20 hours of battery life, 250W of power, and pixel LED lighting).
Also: The best sound systems you can buy: Expert tested
LG has also discounted its Tone Free Fit TF8 wireless Bluetooth earbuds, dropping the price from $200 to $120. These earbuds include a UV case that the company says kills 99.9% of bacteria in 10 minutes as the earbuds charge, hybrid active noise cancellation, and IP67 dust and water resistance. There's also an option to plug them in, in case you aren't using a device with Bluetooth (like a TV on a plane).
Don't miss LG's Black Friday in July sale on audio equipment now.
When will this deal expire?
These LG deals will expire on July 28, 2024.
Deals are subject to sell out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on this deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to score savings and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.