Grab a portable LG speaker for up to 40% off right now

Prime Day may be over, but summer sales are still in full swing at LG. During its Black Friday in July event, you can save up to 40% on audio must-haves like portable speakers, party speakers, earbuds, and more.

We're big fans of LG's home entertainment offerings -- the company makes one of the best soundbars we've tested, and several of our favorite OLED TVs.

With this Black Friday in July sale, you'll find deals on LG's line of XBOOM Go portable speakers, including $50 off the XG8T (featuring up to 15 hours of battery life and military-grade durability built to withstand high temperatures, rain, and sand). You'll also find discounts on the XBOOM portable tower speaker line, including $200 off the XL7 speaker (offering up to 20 hours of battery life, 250W of power, and pixel LED lighting).

Also: The best sound systems you can buy: Expert tested

LG has also discounted its Tone Free Fit TF8 wireless Bluetooth earbuds, dropping the price from $200 to $120. These earbuds include a UV case that the company says kills 99.9% of bacteria in 10 minutes as the earbuds charge, hybrid active noise cancellation, and IP67 dust and water resistance. There's also an option to plug them in, in case you aren't using a device with Bluetooth (like a TV on a plane).

Don't miss LG's Black Friday in July sale on audio equipment now.

When will this deal expire? These LG deals will expire on July 28, 2024. Deals are subject to sell out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on this deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to score savings and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.