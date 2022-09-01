'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Been eyeing a new TV this Labor Day? Hisense just made it cheaper to get a top quality model for under $1,000. Right now, if you add it to your Amazon cart, you can score the U8H QLED Series Quantum 4K smart TV for only $949, saving you $450.
This model just came out this year, which is partially what makes this deal so great. It's part of a larger promotion called 100 Day No Regrets – all you have to do is enjoy your TV for 100 days after registering it within 14 days of purchase. After the 100 days are up, you can get another $100 rebate back by visiting a dedicated link. So instead of getting the TV for $949, it's like getting it for $849.
The TV itself operates on a 4K ULED technology that gives you a beautiful picture in your home, and adds Ultra Motion and a 120Hz refresh rate to reduce digital noise that can give objects a blurred feel when moving. With Ultra Motion and Smooth Motion, you'll get a much clearer picture on your screen.
Coupled with the smooth picture, the TV also uses Quantum Dot Color technology to provide unique, beautiful color combinations so you can enjoy vibrant, lifelike images while watching shows and films. And with 1,500 nits, local dimming zones, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos, it will feel even more vibrant during viewings.
Whether you're adding this to your living room or just using it for a bedroom, this Hisense option is one of the best deals on a TV we've seen in a while. Be sure to add it to your cart today and get the deal before it expires.