This 55-inch Hisense TV is 33% off today only

If you're needing a TV for your living room but missed out on the Prime Early Access Sale, you can still save $200 on a TV right now. As a part of the Best Buy daily deals, you can score a 55-inch Hisense U6GR Roku TV for only $399.
The 55-inch model gives you a 4K Ultra HD resolution for watching your favorite shows and movies from the comfort of your living room. Alongside the 4K Ultra HD picture, the TV comes with Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut that brings over a billion shades to life on screen.
In addition to the color gamut, the TV goes up to 600 nits of brightness, and this brightness spans across 60 local dimming zones, giving you great lighting in any condition. It also offers Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos software to bring that cinematic experience straight to your home, too.
The Hisense doubles as a Roku TV, meaning you can stream your favorite shows and movies from the Roku hub, and you can download your favorite streaming apps and adjust the homepage to your preferences. You can also use Google Assistant, Alexa, or Siri as a voice remote, as all three smart home systems are integrated into this model.
Because this is a today-only deal, you need to add it to your cart today and get the $200 discount. We've also checked the best budget-friendly TVs as well as rounded up the best TV deals right now outside of this deal so you can stretch your dollar.