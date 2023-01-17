'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Group fitness classes are great, but they're expensive. At-home workout classes can be a great alternative, but still often require dipping into your wallet. But if you're already paying for a Netflix subscription, here's some good news: you now have access to free fitness classes.
At the end of last year, Netflix partnered with Nike Training club, giving Netflix subscribers access to stream fitness classes. Divided into programs, each Nike Training Club installment has multiple episodes to stream, totaling 30 hours of exercises.
The Nike Training Club programs on Netflix include:
Each program has varying intensity levels, time durations, and instructors to give a more custom feel.
Ready for your Netflix subscription to transform your space into a free fitness class studio? Here's how to "Just stream it."
First, use your credentials to log into your Netflix account on whichever device you want to stream your workout from (can be your TV, smartphone, laptop, etc).
Once you're logged into your account, type "Nike Training Club" into the search bar like you would search for any other show or movie.
After Netflix generates the search results, you'll see 10 different programs to choose from. Select which program your body is in the mood to move to. I've personally been enjoying the "Fall in love with Vinyasa yoga" program after my sitting marathon at work.
A list of episodes will drop down once you select your program.
Note: You don't have to do the workouts in chronological order. Choose which one sounds the most fun, you have the most time for, or even do a few back-to-back.
Select a workout and your guided sweat sesh will start streaming like any other show on Netflix.
Now you can consider canceling any other fitness subscriptions or gym memberships you have to save money.