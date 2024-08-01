How to get an Apple Music student discount subscription

Screenshot by Kayla Solino/ZDNET

In 2024, streaming is the new normal. With options for streaming TV, movies, music, books, and more, there are many ways to keep yourself occupied with a few clicks on your device of choice. But streaming services aren't cheap, and are typically offered as recurring monthly fees, which can add up quickly.

Thankfully, if you're a student, you can use your status to your advantage and save a few bucks on one of the largest music streaming services: Apple Music. Students can secure a subscription for just $5.99/month instead of the usual $10.99/month. Here's how.

Before you can set up an Apple Music student subscription, there are a few things to keep in mind. To be eligible, you must be a student studying an associate degree, bachelor's degree, postgraduate degree, or equivalent higher education course at a college or university. You will also need to know your Apple ID and password and have a valid payment method linked to your Apple ID. You will also need to know your student ID and have access to your student email to verify your student status.

Here's what to do if you're subscribing as a student for the first time. I recommend completing the steps on a laptop for the most user-friendly experience (I used my Mac).

How to get an Apple Music student subscription

1. Open the Apple Music app or iTunes for Windows Screenshot by Kayla Solino/ZDNET This action should take you to the homepage. If you are not already subscribed to Apple Music, you'll see a banner option that says, 'Try it Now.'

2. Choose the trial offer Screenshot by Kayla Solino/ZDNET After selecting the 'Try it Now' offer, a popup will allow you to start a free trial of a traditional individual plan, log in to an existing account if you're already a subscriber, and select other plans. Click the 'See More Plans' option closest to the lower left corner of the popup box.

3. Choose the student plan Screenshot by Kayla Solino/ZDNET After selecting more plan options, you'll find a new window outlining Apple Music plans. There are three options: Individual, Family, and College Student. Select the College Student plan.

4. Verify your eligibility Screenshot by Kayla Solino/ZDNET After selecting the college plan, click the red 'Verify Eligibility' button at the bottom of the box. Apple will prompt you to log in with your Apple ID. You can create an ID if you don't already have one. Then, continue to follow the onscreen steps to verify your student status. Once your student status is verified, follow the onscreen steps to start a free trial and purchase a student subscription with your Apple ID.

FAQs

How do I re-verify my Apple Music student status?

Once a year you will need to re-verify that you're a student to continue receiving the discounted student rate. You can re-verify your student status in the Apple Music app or iTunes for Windows, or in Settings on your iPhone or iPad. Here's how to re-verify.

Re-verify your student status in the Apple Music app or iTunes for Windows

Open the Apple Music app or iTunes for Windows. You may see a message that asks you to verify your student status. If so, choose Verify Eligibility or Verify Student Status. Follow the steps onscreen to verify your student status. If the verification is successful, you will automatically return to the Apple Music app or iTunes, and continue your Apple Music student subscription.

Re-verify your student status in Settings on your iPhone or iPad

Go to Settings > [your name] > Subscriptions. Tap Apple Music. Tap Verify Student Status. Follow the steps onscreen to verify that you're a student. If the verification is successful, you'll see a confirmation screen.

What happens to my Apple Music student discount if I don't re-verify my student status?

Your student subscription will automatically renew as an Apple Music individual subscription if you're still a student and do not verify your student status during the verification period. If you want to obtain the discounted rate, you'll need to resubscribe as a student and go through the verification process.

How does Apple verify my student status?

For Apple Music student subscriptions, the tech giant is partnering with UniDays, which houses and shares student discounts for brands and stores across its site and provides online student verification services.

The current Apple Music student offer highlighted on UniDays website is one month of Apple Music for free, followed by half-price monthly. Plus, you'll get access to Apple TV+

Is it safe to use student verification platforms like UniDays?

I wouldn't have offered to write this article if there was anything remotely suspicious about this student discount from Apple, which requires verification from UniDays. I used UniDays and other student discount-oriented platforms like Student Beans for all four years at college and completed the student verification process myself. It is easy to do, and I have had no issues. Although I have now graduated, I continue to keep up with the best student offers to share with friends, family, and ZDNET readers.

Of course, there's always a potential risk when you place any information online, so I recommend being cautious. However, Apple is not out to compromise customer trust by partnering with nefarious sites.

If Apple supports student verification via UniDays (much like many other companies), you can trust the process has been well thought out. They'd have a lot to lose if it wasn't.

How long does an Apple Music student subscription last?

Students enrolled in a degree-granting institution can receive up to 48 months of Apple Music at a discounted student rate. Forty-eight months is up to four years, the typical time necessary to complete a bachelor's degree at many colleges and universities.

How do I qualify for an Apple Music student subscription?

To qualify for an Apple Music student subscription (which offers a discount), you must be a student studying an associate, bachelor, or postgraduate degree (or an equivalent higher education course) at a college or university and have your student status verified.

Can I switch between subscription plans?

If you're already subscribed to Apple Music, you can change your subscription plan. Apple offers an individual and a family plan as well as its exclusive student pricing plan. If you are a student already paying the full rate for Apple Music, completing the verification steps for your student status will allow you to obtain your student discount and switch to the student plan.