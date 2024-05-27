'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The HP Victus 15L gaming PC is just $500 with this Memorial Day deal
Gaming desktops can get pretty expensive, but right now you can snag the HP Victus 15L direct from HP.com for just $500 with this Memorial Day deal. And just because this PC is $500 doesn't mean it skimps out on quality components.
This configuration is built with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600G processor, AMD Radeon RX 6400 graphics card, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB M.2 SSD making it a perfect choice for kids, teens, or adults looking to get started with PC gaming. It has a second M.2 SSD slot, allowing you to set up multiple storage drives to handle all of your files and programs as well as your gaming library. It also supports up to 32GB of RAM, which means you can upgrade the desktop memory yourself down the line as your needs change.
The HP Victus 15L includes a basic mouse and keyboard so you can get started playing your favorite games right out of the box. And with both Wi-Fi and Ethernet options for internet connectivity, you can easily switch between the reliability of a wired connection and the convenience of Wi-Fi on-the-fly. And the HP Victus 15L's compact design makes it perfect for desks and gaming spaces that are on the smaller side.
