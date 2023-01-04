HyperX launches new line of 3D-printed keycaps, headphone backplates, and more

It looks like you'll be able to give your rubber ducky keycaps a variety of occupations, or at least hats. HyperX

Alongside the expected slate of mice, controllers, and keyboards debuting among the gaming peripherals at this year's CES, HyperX showed off something a little different, a new line of 3D-printed accessories for its accessories.

Dubbed HX3D, the series of products will leverage "HP's best-in-class 3D printing technology" to rapidly create keycaps, headset backplates and headband attachments, mouse add-ons, and other gaming products.

The design was apparently chosen via voting from HyperX's community. HyperX

While HyperX showed off nearly all of these categories of 3D-printed accessories in its demo video for the launch, the initial product availability will be limited to custom-designed keycaps. The first of these will be HyperX's Cozy Cat mascot, seen above. Aside from the winter-ready feline, early offerings appear to include the previously-shown ducks, cake, and other vaguely key-shaped creations.

Also: The best 3D printers: From FDM to resin, the top printers compared

HyperX notes the products are 3D printed using an "environmentally friendly" process involving powdered nylon.

The company's future plans for the new HX3D line includes plans to collaborate with "game developers, esports teams, content creators, influencers, and internal creative teams." in an effort to design "fan-friendly products that can be used while gaming or collected as keepsakes or cherished collectibles."

Customizable add-ons for gaming peripherals, especially keycaps, are nothing new. However, if HyperX can successfully leverage 3D printing's ability to create on-demand, small batch runs of products that might not otherwise be financially viable, the company could offer designs and themes that no traditionally manufactured equivalent could make financially viable.

Also: Drop DCX keycap set review: Clean lines for a mid-range price

The HyperX Cozy Cat Keycap is expected to be available later this month for $19.99, a fairly low price compared to many individual artisan keycaps on the market. It will fit all of HyperX's keyboards with swappable caps, as well as any board using the standard +-shaped Cherry MX-style stem.