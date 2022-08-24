'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
While summer is coming to a close, that doesn't mean you can't still enjoy some hot savings right now. For those who love to spend their time outdoors, the Insignia 114-inch Outdoor Projector Screen is currently on sale for only $129, or a massive 51% off its original price. This is hands-down the lowest price we've seen on this projector.
You can throw the perfect outdoor movie party with this inflatable screen. At 83 inches high and 115 inches wide, you'll get a massive 114-inch screen. The screen also comes with tie-downs to keep it from blowing away on windy days.
The included air pump makes sure that the entire screen gets blown up in seconds. If you're on the go or going camping, it packs up into a carrying case, so it easily transports from home to a campground or even a friend's house. Some reviewers even mentioned that it was great for poolside parties since it's a waterproof screen.
The $129 deal is only available for today -- just in time to get delivered by Labor Day next weekend. Be sure to pick it up today. And if you're still looking for some great outdoor deals, be sure to check our picks for those, too.