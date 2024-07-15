'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Upgrade your home audio with this JBL soundbar that's $350 off for Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day officially kicks off tomorrow, July 16, and it is a great time to save on all things tech. If you've been looking to upgrade your home audio this summer, this soundbar from JBL has excellent audio quality for music and movies and is on sale.
You can get the JBL Bar 700 for 39% off at Amazon during Prime Day sales. While it's usually a steep price of $900, this deal sets the price of this speaker to just $550.
The JBL Bar 700 includes a 10-inch subwoofer with 620-watt output, making it a powerful sound system. With built-in Wi-Fi, you'll experience excellent audio with Dolby Atmos and theater-quality 3D sound.
This sound system comes with Apple AirPlay, Alexa Multi-Room Music, and Chromecast built-in, along with the ability to access over 300 online music streaming services like Spotify.
Plus, you can detach the ends of the speaker and add them as rear-channel effects behind your head, making it the perfect option for those with a smaller space looking to amplify their sound.
This 39% off deal won't last forever, so be sure to check out the JBL Bar 700 before Prime Day sales end later this week.
