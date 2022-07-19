Whether you're enjoying a book in your garden oasis or hosting a camping trip, music can add to the ambience and create a more enjoyable experience. Especially for those that prefer not to charge their outdoor speakers every single time, the JBL Charge 5 wireless Bluetooth speaker is a great option. Right now, it's even on sale for 30% off for $124.
The JBL speaker comes with up to 20 hours of playback so that you can use it multiple times on a single charge. Under the IP67 waterproof and dustproof exterior, an optimized long-excursion driver, a separate tweeter, and dual JBL bass radiators make up the speaker and will deliver top-quality sound from anywhere.
You'll also get a built-in power bank to charge your devices while you're listening to your music. And when it comes to devices, you can connect two simultaneously, so if you and a friend are wanting to switch up the music, each of you can.
Right now, the limit on the deal is two per order. That's a great option because, with the Charge 5, you can connect multiple Charge 5 speakers together to build cohesive sound across a larger space. At 31% off, this is a great deal on one of the newest speakers in the JBL line. Be sure to grab one (or two) today for the discounted price of $124 and save $55.
