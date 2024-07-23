Leaked Google TV Streamer photos show a device nothing like the Chromecast

9to5Google

Google has been planning to revamp its Google TV streaming device for years, and 2024 appears to be the year we'll finally see its debut. Leaked images show a slanted pill-shaped device with an accompanying remote resembling the Chromecast.

Instead of a dongle like the Chromecast, the new streaming device will likely sit on a tabletop, like the Apple TV 4K, Fire TV Cube, and smart home hubs. The photos were leaked by 9to5Google months after initial reports that Google is working on a new streaming device to succeed the Chromecast.

Indeed, the new device will reportedly be called "Google TV Streamer," which suggests that Google is dropping the Chromecast name in favor of its Google TV branding.

Google TV Streamer looks like a small dock with a shape similar to a Google Nest Thermostat's trim kit or a stumpy version of the Google Pixel Tablet's charging dock. Its remote looks similar to the Google Chromecast remote, but with a longer design. The photos show the remote will have back, home, voice control, volume, mute, YouTube, Netflix, and Magic buttons.

We can only speculate on the logic behind the drastic design change, since we've yet to hear any official word from Google. The company may be opting for a larger size to house more powerful components that a dongle's smaller profile doesn't allow, like better performance, more storage, and smart home capabilities.

We may see Google TV Streamer feature Thread support for smart home use, as Google has been integrating Thread support in more of its devices as part of its commitment to the Matter standard.

The new form factor may also be part of a marketing scheme for Google to align its streaming product to its overall hardware aesthetic. It may also be a competitive positioning strategy to compete directly with Apple TV and other streaming devices with a tabletop design.

Google is holding a Made by Google event on August 13, which is likely where the company will unveil the new Google TV Streamer. The event will also feature new releases across the Google Pixel brand, including new Pixel smartphones and smartwatches.