If you're in the market for a large TV for your gaming room or home theater, the LG OLED C1 65-inch smart television will not disappoint. Its 4K resolution and HDR10 with Dolby Vision IQ make for breathtaking picture quality. Plus, the display intelligently changes image settings according to the media displayed on the screen.
Combine that with Dolby Atmos audio, and you'll be immersed in a cinematic experience from start to finish. This television features a Game Optimizer setting that is easily customizable between G-Sync and FreeSync technologies, making it the perfect addition to a gaming room.
This TV itself features 4 HDMI ports, wifi and bluetooth connectivity, 3 USB ports, and a 120Hz refresh rate at 4K.
With Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in, this television can seamlessly fit into your smart home. It also works as a visual display to control compatible smart devices. Add the LG OLED C1 65-inch TV to your cart today to save $1,000 on an awesome TV.
