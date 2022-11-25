'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Logitech's first ever gaming console, the G Cloud gaming handheld, is Android-based with pre-installed access to services like Xbox Game Pass, Nvidia GeForce Now, Google Play, and Steam remote play, making it a well-rounded tool for gaming on the go. Given how new it is, it's no surprise that the major sale on the handheld comes on Black Friday 2022. It is a bit surprising, however, that Logitech is knocking a full $50 off the purchase price, dropping the unit to just under $300.
The G Cloud entered a market with increasingly stiff competition. Not only did it have to prove its worth versus gaming on tablets and smartphones, but it also had to contend with the likes of Valve's Steam Deck and Razer's forthcoming Edge gaming handheld.
When I tested it out, I found the G Cloud to be a gaming device with excellent hardware that was occasionally held back by the ongoing growing pains of cloud gaming services and the usual quirks of Android.
Review: Logitech G Cloud gaming handheld: Frustratingly close to great
While I'm not sure I'd recommend it over the Steam Deck if they were priced the same, this sale drops the cost to a full $100 below the Steam Deck, and to about half of what you'd expect to pay for a tablet or smartphone that can game as well as this device.
This lowers the cost of entry to a point where, even if you just want an incredibly solid platform for playing competitive mobile titles like League of Legends: Wild Rift or Apex Legends Mobile natively, it could justify the price. And, as I mentioned in my review, the software and services that were the only thing holding this device back from greatness are always being updated and improved, potentially making the Logitech G Cloud gaming handheld for $300 even more of a steal down the road.