MLS Season Pass launches in Apple TV app ahead of Feb. 25 season kickoff

If you're a Major League Soccer fan, you surely know the season kicks off in just a few weeks, on Feb. 25. Apple and the MLS on Wednesday announced that the MLS Season Pass will be available through the Apple TV app on Apple products, in addition to smart TVs, streaming devices (like Roku), set-top boxes, gaming consoles and by visiting tv.apple.com in your browser.
I had a chance to see an early preview of the MLS Season Pass, found under the Sports tab in the Apple TV app and it looks really well done. There are video clips and highlights of previous games, with more clips added over the season after every match. You can also find player interviews in addition to other team-related content.
As far as available games go, Apple and the MLS will offer the opening weekend's games for free -- 14 in total -- for fans to get a sense of what MLS Season Pass is all about. If you decide you want to subscribe, you can sign up directly in the app for $99 for the entire season, or $14.99 a month.
If you're an Apple TV+ subscriber, you get a discounted subscription rate of $79 per year or $12.99 per month.
There will be an additional 6 matches a week that are available to watch for free.
MLS Season Pass will be available in 100 countries, and the available games will include all MLS and Leagues Cup matches, along with games from MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT. According to Apple, the games will not be subject to blackout -- something I think we can all agree other major sports leagues can and should do.