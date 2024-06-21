One of the best desktop speakers I've tested is not made by Logitech or Pioneer

Jack Wallen/ZDNET

ZDNET's key takeaways

The BlueAnt Soundblade

This under-monitor speaker offers booming, room-filling sound and connects to most sources via Bluetooth, USB-A, or 3.5mm cable.

If audio tuning is your thing, the EQ options for the Soundblade leave something to be desired.



Desks can become cluttered with technology, keyboards, mice, trackpads, monitors, and other bits and bobs. Speakers are often the last consideration, which leaves people with one option -- headphones.

Headphones are great, but wearing them for extended periods isn't always easy. There's also the possibility that you can't wear headphones because you need to hear ambient sounds, such as a baby crying or a phone ringing.

Also: The best sound systems you can buy: Expert tested

If that situation sounds familiar, you'll be glad to know BlueAnt has a solution -- the Soundblade under-monitor soundbar. Place the device on your desk, set your monitor on top of it, and you have an out-of-the-way sound system you can use with your desktop, laptop, or even your phone.

After a quick unboxing, setting up the soundbar took me just two minutes. Although I didn't use the tech on my desk (because my monitor is attached and my turntable sits below it), I did use the soundbar with my MacBook Pro and was impressed.

Let's dig in.

View at Amazon

The specs

As always, let's take a look at the specs first:

120W power

80mm neodymium subwoofer, dual neodymium drivers, dual voice coils, and single cone ractrack drivers



2.1 channel sound



AC power



Three EQ settings (Movie, Music, Game)



Connectivity - Bluetooth, USB-A, 3.5 mm

7.43 lbs



$199 on Amazon



My experience

The most impressive thing about the Soundblade is how much sound it produces, given its footprint. It's roughly the size and shape of an upside-down, very short skateboard and only 2.13 inches high. That said, this thing can rock. After connecting my MacBook Pro, I opened Spotify and hit play on my go-to sound test, "Analog Kid" by Rush.

I was seriously impressed with how much sound the device pushed out. And because of the soundbar's low height, I could easily (with the right chair) work from my laptop as it sat on the Soundblade. I could also move the speaker back, connect via Bluetooth, and continue working. It's a flexible device.

Also: The best soundbars you can buy, tested and reviewed

For fun, I connected my Nintendo Switch via the included 3.5mm cable to the Soundblade and rejoiced at the high-quality sound of "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom."

Okay, now for a reality check.

The BlueAnt Soundblade is nowhere near audiophile quality. Although it has plenty of punch on the low end, the mids are too pronounced, and the highs are somewhat dull. These issues are to be expected in a sub-$200 soundbar. And that mix of issues doesn't mean the sound is bad. Although none of the three EQs satisfied my ears for music, I found the sound was good for games and video. And if I was willing to overlook the slightly pronounced midrange, I could do worse than use this device.

Also: Recording music at home? You'll need these tech gadgets

Listening to music through the Movie setting offered a better sound profile for the genres I prefer. Of course, your mileage may vary, depending on your musical taste. That being said, the BlueAnt Soundblade makes up for its lack of EQ with the amount of sound it produces. If you're used to laptop or tiny desktop speakers, this device will be a treat. And don't take my criticism of the midrange too harshly. For the average listener, the Soundblade will sound amazing.

One thing that never failed to make me laugh is that when you start the Soundblade and connect a device, it produces a didgeridoo sound. The first time it happened, I thought how I'd positioned the speaker had caused feedback or resonance issues. But I do love a good didgeridoo.

ZDNET's buying advice

If you lack space on your desk but long for better sound, the BlueAnt Soundblade is a great option. Although it might not appease audiophiles, everyone else will find this slim speaker more than capable of having you bopping in your chair or glued to the screen. And when you want to crank up the volume, the Soundblade will comply.

As a bonus, Bluetooth 5.3 allows you to connect multiple devices, meaning switching to your desktop, laptop, or phone is a seamless experience.